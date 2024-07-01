Hurry! This RTX 4060 gaming laptop is $300 off in early Prime Day deal

Prime Day is a matter of days away at this point. That means more and more deals for some of the best gaming laptops are popping, and now is a great time to be investing in a portable PC.

Right now the Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon . Normally this laptop retails for $1,399, making for a sizable saving of $300.

Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Amazon

This powerful 15.6-inch gaming laptop comes in Mecha Gray and houses an RTX 4060 GPU, Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The FHD (1920 x 1080) screen has an impressive max refresh rate of 144Hz. Save $300 right now.

Asus’ 1080p laptop should service your gaming needs well thanks to that Nvidia RTX 4060, which is a capable performer at 1920 x 1080. Many of the best Steam games will run at 60 fps or considerably higher thanks to Nvidia’s graphics card. The A15’s GPU is backed up by the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor that is kept cool by a pair of 84-blade Arc Flow fans. 16GB of DDR5 RAM is also the sweet spot when it comes to memory in terms of tackling modern video games.

As is common with TUF laptops, the A15 has been military certified, having passed a plethora of MIL-STD-810H tests. I’m not saying you could throw this out of your apartment window and it would continue to be capable of running the best PC games, but I am saying you shouldn’t sweat knocking it off your sofa.

That toughness obviously has an effect on the A15’s weight, with this laptop tipping the scales at a fairly hefty 7 pounds. While its gaming credentials are solid, this probably isn’t the ideal machine to be lugging around on a daily commute.

I can forgive some heft for a 4060-powered laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate, though. Considering many of the best TVs max out at 120Hz, your games should feel extra smooth on the A15.

In the market for a new gaming laptop as we approach another Prime season? Then you should definitely check out this sturdy and performant PC from Asus. If you’re happy to game at 1080p — and Steam hardware surveys continue to show that’s still the most used resolution even all these years after the introduction of 4K — you should find a lot to like about the TUF A15.