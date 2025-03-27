One of my favorite Sonos speakers just dropped to its lowest ever price in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

The Sonos Era 100 just hit its lowest price again

Sonos Era 100
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In March 2023, three things happened. I turned the magical 28, and Sonos released two new speakers — the Era 300 and the Era 100. The former managed to overshadow the latter thanks to some headline features like spatial audio, but it was really the Era 100 that so many of us fell in love with.

It's small size, its sound that belies its little frame; the Sonos Era 100 is the speaker that most people should buy to fit into a smart home. And at the moment, you can grab an Era 100 at Amazon for just $198, thanks to a $50 discount.

Sonos Era 100
Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $198 at Amazon

The Sonos Era 100 is a great smart speaker that doesn't take up too much space around the house. It connects with your Wi-Fi for music streaming and supports Alexa for smart home voice commands. In our Sonos Era 100 review, we gave it 4.5 stars, loving its wonderful sound quality and expansive smart features. This $50 saving is a great deal — perfect if you're looking for a new audio addition to the house.

View Deal

The Era 100 might not have the same specs or glowing, expensive luster of its bigger sibling, but it's an excellent speaker all on its own. I happen to love how compact it is, fitting perfectly into a room without drawing attention to itself.

Sound is much better than the size of the speaker would suggest, easily filling even larger rooms with music. I've seen parties led with the Era 100 — a testament to its sound volume and quality.

It's one of the best smart speakers for a reason, after all. There's support for Alexa on board, as well as the Sonos voice assistant thanks to the app. Alas, don't expect a Google voice assistant.

Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300 in white on display at demo

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One note of caution on the app: while it's now in pretty good shape, Sonos has had some issues with it in the past — well-documented ones. Fingers crossed that it stays fixed, but be aware there might be some snags when setting the speaker up.

Once set up, however, those issues are mostly ironed out, and you'll be playing Spotify, Tidal, or Qobuz on the Era 100 with AirPlay 2. Or, if you're so inclined, you could place a pair at the rear of your Sonos Arc Ultra for some improved surround sound.

That's one of the best bits, in fact — the Sonos family and its interoperability. Want more bass? Add a Sonos sub. Want stereo sound? Grab another Era 100. It's a flexible system, and despite the app issues, it's worth investing in.

Whatever you plan to do with yours, this is an unmissable deal on an excellent speaker.

See more Audio Deals
Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Audio
Sonos Era 100
One of my favorite Sonos speakers just dropped to its lowest ever price in Amazon Big Spring Sale
AirPods Pro 2 in hand
AirPods Pro 3 rumors: Everything you need to know
the polk audio signa s4 soundbar and subwoofer combination with an amazon deal badge
The Dolby Atmos soundbar and subwoofer I recommend to all hi-fi newbies is just $299 on sale — I'd grab it now
Focal Bathys MG
I just tested these $1,099 headphones with magnesium drivers — and they could be your next pair of premium ANC cans
KEF product family
Pffft, who needs Amazon? Save big on some of my favorite speakers in the KEF sale
Sony WF-C710N
Sony's latest budget ANC buds have arrived with a fancy new color
Latest in Deals
Sonos Era 100
One of my favorite Sonos speakers just dropped to its lowest ever price in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon Spring Sale
I just moved into a small apartment — here are 9 discounted items I bought to organize my space
Two models shown in rain jackets from Columbia and The North Face against a green and blue background with an Amazon Spring Sale badge in between them
7 Amazon Spring Sale outerwear deals I’d buy right now from Carhartt, Columbia, The North Face and more
Amazon Sneaker Deals
Epic Amazon running shoe sale from Asics, Brooks, Adidas and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $39
Acer Predator X27U gaming monitor with killer deal tag superimposed
Now's your chance to snag a 1440p OLED gaming monitor for half off at Amazon
Sony Bravia 7 TV shown in living room
Save $800 on Sony’s sensational Mini-LED TV during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
More about audio
AirPods Pro 2 in hand

AirPods Pro 3 rumors: Everything you need to know
the polk audio signa s4 soundbar and subwoofer combination with an amazon deal badge

The Dolby Atmos soundbar and subwoofer I recommend to all hi-fi newbies is just $299 on sale — I'd grab it now
Michelle Buteau in Survival of the Thickest season 2

Netflix’s most underrated comedy ‘Survival of the Thickest’ is back — and I couldn’t be happier
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Spring Sale
I just moved into a small apartment — here are 9 discounted items I bought to organize my space
Two models shown in rain jackets from Columbia and The North Face against a green and blue background with an Amazon Spring Sale badge in between them
7 Amazon Spring Sale outerwear deals I’d buy right now from Carhartt, Columbia, The North Face and more
Amazon Sneaker Deals
Epic Amazon running shoe sale from Asics, Brooks, Adidas and more — 19 deals I’d shop now from $39
A collage of sleep tech gadgets including mattress vacuum, air purifier, glasses, sleep mask and light clips surrounding Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale deals badge on purple background
Sleep tech to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep longer in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — from under $8
Apple Watch 10 on a user&#039;s wrist next to a deals badge
Apple Watch series 10 is back at its lowest ever price — just $299 at Amazon
the polk audio signa s4 soundbar and subwoofer combination with an amazon deal badge
The Dolby Atmos soundbar and subwoofer I recommend to all hi-fi newbies is just $299 on sale — I'd grab it now
Acer Predator X27U gaming monitor with killer deal tag superimposed
Now's your chance to snag a 1440p OLED gaming monitor for half off at Amazon
Sony Bravia 7 TV shown in living room
Save $800 on Sony’s sensational Mini-LED TV during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
Amazon shopping cart
Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $25 — 21 sales I’m shopping on Fire TV Sticks, Stanley, Lego and more
Samsung QN90D with deals tag
Surprise! Amazon just knocked $500 off this 50-inch Samsung Mini-LED TV