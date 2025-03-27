One of my favorite Sonos speakers just dropped to its lowest ever price in Amazon Big Spring Sale

In March 2023, three things happened. I turned the magical 28, and Sonos released two new speakers — the Era 300 and the Era 100. The former managed to overshadow the latter thanks to some headline features like spatial audio, but it was really the Era 100 that so many of us fell in love with.

It's small size, its sound that belies its little frame; the Sonos Era 100 is the speaker that most people should buy to fit into a smart home. And at the moment, you can grab an Era 100 at Amazon for just $198, thanks to a $50 discount.

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $198 at Amazon The Sonos Era 100 is a great smart speaker that doesn't take up too much space around the house. It connects with your Wi-Fi for music streaming and supports Alexa for smart home voice commands. In our Sonos Era 100 review, we gave it 4.5 stars, loving its wonderful sound quality and expansive smart features. This $50 saving is a great deal — perfect if you're looking for a new audio addition to the house.

The Era 100 might not have the same specs or glowing, expensive luster of its bigger sibling, but it's an excellent speaker all on its own. I happen to love how compact it is, fitting perfectly into a room without drawing attention to itself.

Sound is much better than the size of the speaker would suggest, easily filling even larger rooms with music. I've seen parties led with the Era 100 — a testament to its sound volume and quality.

It's one of the best smart speakers for a reason, after all. There's support for Alexa on board, as well as the Sonos voice assistant thanks to the app. Alas, don't expect a Google voice assistant.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One note of caution on the app: while it's now in pretty good shape, Sonos has had some issues with it in the past — well-documented ones. Fingers crossed that it stays fixed, but be aware there might be some snags when setting the speaker up.

Once set up, however, those issues are mostly ironed out, and you'll be playing Spotify, Tidal, or Qobuz on the Era 100 with AirPlay 2. Or, if you're so inclined, you could place a pair at the rear of your Sonos Arc Ultra for some improved surround sound.

That's one of the best bits, in fact — the Sonos family and its interoperability. Want more bass? Add a Sonos sub. Want stereo sound? Grab another Era 100. It's a flexible system, and despite the app issues, it's worth investing in.

Whatever you plan to do with yours, this is an unmissable deal on an excellent speaker.