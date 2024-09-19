AirPods 3 drop to nearly their lowest ever price — but here's why you should buy the AirPods 4 instead

The launch of the AirPods 4 has now made the AirPods 3 yesterday's news, and now they're available for preorder, retailers are dropping the price of the old model so they can clear the stock. There is just one problem — the prices haven't reduced enough to make it worth picking up the AirPods 3 at a bargain price.

The reduced price of the AirPods 3 brings them down to the same price that you can grab yourself a pair of Airpods 4 sans ANC.

So.

For $129 you can either get a three-year-old model which still features a lightning charging port, or, for a slightly longer wait but the same price, you can get some great new features. I know what I'd do.

The AirPods 4 have a completely refreshed feature set, making them the biggest update we've seen to the AirPods line for some time (and, by extension, some of the best wireless earbuds we've tested). There's a new, more comfortable design that shrinks both the buds and the case down to become "the smallest Airpods ever". There's the inclusion of the H2 chip, which makes for better Spatial Audio support, and even an ANC option for $50 more.

There's only one thing going for the older AirPods 3 — there's an extra hour of battery out of the buds themselves (6 hours instead of 5), but it's still worth opting for the better features on the AirPods 4. If nothing else, the new USB-C port on the bottom of the AirPods 4 is a change that makes them easier to live with, and worth the slightly longer wait.