Listen up! Bose QuietComfort Ultra return to their lowest ever price with a $100 discount at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are an epic pair of headphones, with some of the best noise canceling this side of a pair of industrial ear defenders.

At the moment, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $329 at Amazon. That's a $100 discount, and a return to their lowest price ever. Be aware that if you want the Sandstone color option you pay a little more — they're $376 at the moment.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon US The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the whole package. The best noise canceling of any pair of headphones around, some lovely sound quality, and a decent attempt at Spatial Audio. The battery might not live up to the competition at only 24 hours, but that'll still get you through most long-haul flights. Unless you're flying to the moon.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have very quickly become one of my favorite pairs of headphones since I got them in my hands. In a world of increasingly plastic-feeling headphones, I love the extra metal accents of the headband mechanism, and the plush-feeling leatherette earcups. Despite their premium materials, they're not all that heavy, which helps them feel super comfortable for longer periods of wear.

And you'll want to wear them for long periods thanks to their all-conquering noise canceling. I'm yet to wear a pair of headphones that block out as much noise as the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, even Sony's (also excellent) WH-1000XM5. It completely blocks out the sounds of my little office space, from the taps of my keyboard, to the wirr of my air purifier. They're the best noise canceling headphones for a reason, after all.

The noise canceling lets you enjoy their top-notch sound quality as well. There's, as you might expect, a focus on the lower register for a warmer sound. That doesn't mean there's not plenty of detail, and thanks to the 'Immersive sound' mode, you get a much wider spatial audio soundscape. One thing to note though — if you activate the latter setting, the already slightly disappointing 24 battery life plummets to 18 hours, which is a shame.

Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones review ended with the headphones recieving a 4 and a half star review — and the moment you strap them to your head, you'll quickly find out why.