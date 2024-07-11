Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-orders — freebies include Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Get ready to flip out because Samsung has officially lifted the curtain on its Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the latest Samsung Unpacked event, and Aussies can already pre-order the clamshell device now with an on-sale date of July 31.

Unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the new Galaxy Z Flip starts at AU$1,799 and will be available in Blue, Mint, Yellow and Silver Shadow colourways, as well as three Samsung store exclusive colours in Crafted Black, White and Peach.

Flips will be happy to learn that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has received a massive camera upgrade over last year's model, with the device boasting the same 50MP main camera featured in the Z Fold 6 — a huge step up from the 12MP main sensor featured on the Z Flip 5.

And, like Samsung's other 2024 flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts Galaxy AI functionality, giving users a range of nifty generative AI features, including AI suggested text replies and a new interpreter mode that lets people read a live translation of your speech on the outer display. Additionally, the Z Flip 6 has a larger 4,000mAh battery, compared to the 3,700mAh offering in last year's model.

Below you'll find the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pre-order offers available in Australia right now. And for more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung discount codes.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order offers

Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit + AU$400 eVoucher with purchase If you're planning to go straight to the source for your new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's online store is offering a very decent AU$150 of bonus trade-in credit towards the device, along with a AU$400 eVoucher which can be used on a separate purchase — perfect for putting towards a pair of the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, priced at AU$399. Additionally, you also get a bonus year of Samsung Care+ coverage.

Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Just like its Z Fold 6 deal, Amazon isn't offering any discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 alone, but you can save up to AU$382.20 when you bundle the device with Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 7 in the 40mm size (valued at AU$549). Whether you opt for the 256GB or 512GB model Galaxy Z Flip 6, you'll get very respectable 15% discount on the total cost of the bundle.

JB Hi-Fi: Bonus AU$400 JB Hi-Fi Gift Card + AU$500 trade-in credit for old phone JB has swooped in with some terrific pre-order incentives, offering a bonus AU$400 JB Hi-Fi gift card for those who secure their Galaxy Z Flip 6 ahead of release, along with AU$400 bonus trade-in credit for eligible devices.

Optus: AU$250 discount + bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + bonus Galaxy Watch 6 Optus leads the pack when it comes to bonus items for customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Customers who secure their device early will get the all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the still-great Galaxy Watch 6 thrown in at no extra cost. All this on top of the initial AU$250 discount – that's an amazing AU$1,348 in extra value.

Telstra: Bonus AU$400 trade-in value + bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G Surprisingly, Telstra has some brilliant inclusions for those looking to pre-order either the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6, with AU$400 of bonus trade-in value towards your chosen device and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, valued at AU$949, thrown it at no extra cost. That's a massive AU$1,349 in extra value!

Vodafone: AU$200 discount + AU$500 bonus trade-in credit Although Vodafone is offering a slightly smaller discount than the other telcos, with AU$200.16 slashed from the Galaxy Z Flip 6's upfront cost, it is offering a huge AU$500 of bonus trade-in value towards the device, which is excellent. If you have an eligible device to trade in, this might be the option for you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Flip 6 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Z Flip 6 12GB / 256GB AU$1,799 Galaxy Z Flip 6 12GB / 512GB AU$1,999

Galaxy Z Flip 6 — specs at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Colors Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, White, Peach Inner display 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) , 1-120 Hz Outer display 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748), 60 Hz Rear camera 50MP main (f/2.2), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) Front camera 10MP (f/2.2) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,000 mAh Wired charging 25W Wireless charging 10-15W Dimensions 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open), 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed) Weight 187 grams