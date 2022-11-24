This Bose QuietComfort 45 Black Friday deal is the lowest Aussie price ever

Black Friday deals are going strong right now, with many of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones available for far less than their original retail price.

Right now, the excellent Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are on sale for AU$339 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s 32% off the full RRP of AU$499.95, which is an exceptional discount for cans that we described as "a solid upgrade in the popular noise-cancelling headphones series" in our 4 and a half-star review.

Best of all, this deal puts the Bose QuietComfort 45 at its lowest price ever on Amazon AU, with the price tracking website CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab) showing the current AU$339 deal price as being well below the previous best price of around AU$390.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499 AU$339 (opens in new tab) (save AU$160) Bose's incredibly popular QuietComfort 35 headphones basically put noise cancellation on the map, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 are the latest generation of that line. As you'd expect, they offer great class-leading noise cancellation and comfort, though admittedly their sound quality has since been beaten by Bose's own flagship NC 700 headphones. Still, they're a brilliant set of cans, with the white (opens in new tab) and black (opens in new tab) colour options now on sale for AU$339, which is AU$160 cheaper than the RRP.

You probably won't be surprised that we rank the Bose QuietComfort 45 as some of the best headphones you can currently buy. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we described the ANC headphones as a “no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the 700."

Once again, you can expect high-end active noise cancelling and we've even gone on record as saying it's some of the best ANC we've experienced on any set of headphones. We're also fans of the Bose Music App that accompanies the cans, offering a full suite of settings and controls including EQ and ANC level.

As you might expect, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer a very comfortable fit. But there's plenty more to praise about these headphones, such as the significant upgrade in battery life over their predecessor, with a single charge providing up to 24 hours of listening with ANC enabled.

For those keeping score at home, that's an additional 4 hours of listening compared to the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and you'll also get three hours of use from a quick 15-minute charge which is handy for those times when the battery does get low.

That's not to say they're perfect. Admittedly, we think call quality could be better on the Bose QC 45, and we wish you could turn off ANC entirely to prolong battery life even further. But aside from these minor quibbles, we think most people will love these cans.

And, now that the Black Friday sale has brought a fantastic AU$160 discount to the Bose QuietComfort 45, they're even easier for us to recommend.

For more savings, head over to our Black Friday deals page, which rounds up deals on a number of other headphones, along with discounts on TVs, appliances, laptops, games, mattresses and more.