Google just became an AI teacher with new ‘Learn About’ experiment — here’s how to try it

Google has long been at forefront of education with its commitment to knowledge-sharing and AI advancements. Now, the tech giant’s most recent initiative, Google Learning, hopes to add another layer to their goal of making education both accessible and interactive.

Google’s “Learn About” platform, takes “Google it” to a new level by encouraging learners of all levels from students to lifelong learners, educators and professionals to engage in a suite of interactive tools.



The free platform has templates with answers to everything from cooking to space, or, you can use the text box in the middle of the screen to ask your own question.

Built to encourage curiosity

The AI conversational learning companion at the core of Google Learning is designed to deepen understanding in a personalized way. Beyond an AI search tool, the interactive AI model answers questions—whether broad or specific—and gives answers tailored to each user’s level of knowledge.

Because we are accustomed to highly personalized conversations with AI assistants, the user experience is interactive. Users are guided through complex concepts with interactive guides, images, videos, and articles, making learning both engaging and flexible.

The user-friendly platform gives users the opportunity to upload materials and explore curated topics that align with individual learning goals.

With interactive aids and resources pulled from credible sources, learners can make connections across various topics, diving as deeply as they like. This approach allows Google’s tool to act as both an educational aid and a source of inspiration for lifelong learners who want to explore new subjects in a way that adapts to their own pace.

Try it now for free

To get started, simply sign up using your current Google account. From there, start by asking a question in the search box in the middle of the screen or upload an image or document to explore further.

For those looking for more hands-on learning, Google for Developers provides specialized resources. For those interested in coding and machine learning, the Google Machine Learning Crash Course, for instance, teaches the basics of building a deep neural network, explaining how machine learning differs from traditional programming. These resources are designed to be beginner-friendly, with advanced content available for those who want to deepen their technical understanding.



Google Learning’s “Learn About” initiative represents a comprehensive approach to modern education with an emphasis on usability. By integrating AI-powered conversational tools with practical applications, users can use Google’s ecosystem as a way to further their curiosity and embrace lifelong learning.