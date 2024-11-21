The Garmin Forerunner 165 is under $200 for the first time in the Black Friday sales
Save 20% on one of my favorite running watches
Earlier this year, we picked the Garmin Forerunner 165 as the best running watch of 2024 in our Tom’s Guide awards. It’s certainly one of the best Garmins for beginners, offering excellent tracking and training advice in a lightweight and attractive watch with an AMOLED screen.
Right now, the Garmin Forerunner 165 has dropped to its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with the standard version of the watch being under $200 for the first time. You can get the Garmin Forerunner 165 for $199 at Amazon, while the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music is $249 at Amazon.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is the entry-level watch in the Forerunner range, but still packs in all the features runners really need, including accurate tracking and suggested workouts each day. It’s a lightweight watch with an AMOLED screen, and has dropped to its lowest price ever at several stores for Black Friday. This deal is for the standard version of the watch, while the Forerunner 165 with music storage is reduced to $249 at Amazon.
I’ve tested every watch in the Garmin range, including the entire Forerunner line-up, and the Forerunner 165 is the one that offers the best value to runners. It’s tracking proved accurate for me during my testing when compared with more expensive watches, and the lightweight design and bright screen made it enjoyable to wear during and outside my training.
The Forerunner 165 doesn’t have a triathlon mode like more expensive models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 265, and misses out on other features like maps and some of the training analysis available on pricier watches. It does the essentials of sports tracking very well though, and is a great fitness tracker to wear to record your general activity and sleep as well.
There are plenty more deals to check out if other running watches (and beyond) are on your radar, and you can keep tabs on it all in our Black Friday live blog.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.