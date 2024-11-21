The Garmin Forerunner 165 is under $200 for the first time in the Black Friday sales

Earlier this year, we picked the Garmin Forerunner 165 as the best running watch of 2024 in our Tom’s Guide awards. It’s certainly one of the best Garmins for beginners, offering excellent tracking and training advice in a lightweight and attractive watch with an AMOLED screen.

Right now, the Garmin Forerunner 165 has dropped to its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with the standard version of the watch being under $200 for the first time. You can get the Garmin Forerunner 165 for $199 at Amazon, while the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music is $249 at Amazon.

I’ve tested every watch in the Garmin range, including the entire Forerunner line-up, and the Forerunner 165 is the one that offers the best value to runners. It’s tracking proved accurate for me during my testing when compared with more expensive watches, and the lightweight design and bright screen made it enjoyable to wear during and outside my training.

The Forerunner 165 doesn’t have a triathlon mode like more expensive models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 265, and misses out on other features like maps and some of the training analysis available on pricier watches. It does the essentials of sports tracking very well though, and is a great fitness tracker to wear to record your general activity and sleep as well.

There are plenty more deals to check out if other running watches (and beyond) are on your radar, and you can keep tabs on it all in our Black Friday live blog.