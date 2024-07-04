Apple Watch 4th of July sales 2024 — the best deals right now

I use my Apple Watch for just about everything. From strength training to tracking my sleep, my Apple Watch has become an indispensable tool. Now that 4th of July sales are here, retailers are offering some killer Apple Watch deals.

If you're not sure which model is right for you, check out our guide to the best Apple Watches first. Otherwise, the best deal right now is the Apple Watch 9 for $299 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for this model. Below are the best Apple Watch 4th of July sales you can get right now.

Apple Watch 9

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $299 @ Walmart | $319 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Ultra

Accessories

Apple MagSafe Duo: was $129 now $101 @ Amazon

Charge more than just your Apple Watch with the MagSafe Duo. It can simultaneously power compatible iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices.

Apple USB-C Power Adapter: was $19 now $16 @ Amazon

Apple does not supply power adapters with its products anymore in an effort to be more environmentally friendly. However, if you want to charge up your new Apple Watch you may find yourself needing one. This is where this Amazon discount on an official Apple USB-C power adapter comes in handy. It offers 20W of power and is compatible with practically any USB-C charging cable.