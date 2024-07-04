Apple Watch 4th of July sales 2024 — the best deals right now
Save big on Apple's current-gen smartwatches
I use my Apple Watch for just about everything. From strength training to tracking my sleep, my Apple Watch has become an indispensable tool. Now that 4th of July sales are here, retailers are offering some killer Apple Watch deals.
If you're not sure which model is right for you, check out our guide to the best Apple Watches first. Otherwise, the best deal right now is the Apple Watch 9 for $299 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for this model. Below are the best Apple Watch 4th of July sales you can get right now.
Quick Links
- shop all Apple Watch deals from $189 at Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $764 @ Amazon
Apple Watch 9
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $299 @ Walmart | $319 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/45mm): was $429 now $359 @ Amazon
Need a larger size? Amazon has the 45mm model on sale for $329.
Price check: $359 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. While it's typically priced at $249, we spotted it already being 24% off at Amazon and Walmart (that's $60 in savings). In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $189 @ Walmart
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $764 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy | $799 @ Target
Accessories
Apple MagSafe Duo: was $129 now $101 @ Amazon
Charge more than just your Apple Watch with the MagSafe Duo. It can simultaneously power compatible iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices.
Apple USB-C Power Adapter: was $19 now $16 @ Amazon
Apple does not supply power adapters with its products anymore in an effort to be more environmentally friendly. However, if you want to charge up your new Apple Watch you may find yourself needing one. This is where this Amazon discount on an official Apple USB-C power adapter comes in handy. It offers 20W of power and is compatible with practically any USB-C charging cable.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) deliver rich, vivid sound. They offer Voice control with Siri, all you have to do is say 'Hey Siri.' Our AirPods review noted that they're a great pair of wireless earbuds and work seamlessly with Apple devices.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.