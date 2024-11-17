Hoka Black Friday deals live — 15 sales I’d get now from $9
There are some big discounts on high-end Hoka stuff
If you are a runner or enjoy exercising, you're probably familiar with Hoka and its quality products. The company offers good stuff, from high-quality apparel and accessories to lightweight, high-performance running shoes. And with some of the best Black Friday deals currently in full swing, you can get some great Hoka stuff without breaking the bank.
We've gone through the entire stock of Hoka products on sale to find the best deals that runners and other athletes will love. Starting with ultra-affordable socks and going to a top-of-the-line winter coat, there are deals for everyone featured here.
And if you want more fitness deals, you can take home some of the best Black Friday golf deals and fantastic Black Friday smartwatch deals we've also spent hours curating for you.
Hoka Deals - Quick links
- all Hoka products on sale
- Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 @ Hoka
- Logo Visor: was $22 now $14 @ Hoka
- Performance Hat: was $24 now $19 @ Hoka
- ColdSnap Fleece Headband: was $24 now $19 @ Hoka
- Sunrise Gpx LS Tee: was $46 now $29 @ Hoka
- ORA Recovery 3 Slides: was $60 now $35 @ REI
- ½ Zip Top (women’s): was $88 now $69 @ Hoka
- ½ Zip Top (men’s): was $88 now $69 @ Hoka
- Torrent 3 (men's): was $130 now $103 @ Hoka
- Challenger 7 (men’s): was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
- Transport (women's): was $150 now $119 @ Hoka
- Transport (men's): was $150 now $119 @ Hoka
- Clifton LS (all gender): was $175 now $139 @ Hoka
- Outseeker Down Jacket: was $258 now $154 @ Hoka
The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals
Apparel
It's always hard to say no to a great set of running socks when they're this cheap, and the Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable being just $9.
Keep the sun out of your eyes while your hair flies free with this eye-catching Hoka visor. It's available in orange and pink, with various sizes still in the Hoka sale. Whether you have a large head or a small one, there's a visor for you.
Hoka's ColdSnap Beanie is perfect for the colder months ahead. It has a ponytail-friendly design and covers the ears to keep them snug on the run. It's also breathable enough that your head won't get too hot as you get into your run.
Keep your cool in the sun with this lightweight hat, which absorbs a lot of sweat and keeps the sun out of your eyes. It's ideal for fast workouts and even races and has an adjustable fit thanks to the toggle at the back.
The perfect stocking filler for the runner in your life, this lightweight fleece headband is ideal for winter runs. Black and pink headbands are available for sale from Hoka, with both colors reduced to under $20.
This unisex tee is part of Hoka's lifestyle range and has a comfortable fit and a bright design on the back. The largest sizes have sold out, but you can still get the tee in XS-M sizes if that fits you. If not, check out the best Amazon deals where you can find some other apparel.
This handy hip pack allows you to carry everything you need on your runs without having to wear a backpack. It can take a phone along with other essentials plus your nutrition, and two colors are still available in the sale.
Both the women's and men's 1/2 Zip Top are available in black in Hoka's sale, and the women's top is also reduced in blue. This cozy but breathable running top is excellent for training in colder conditions, thanks to the fleecy lining on the inside.
Hoka has cut the price of the women's and men's Outseeker Down Jacket by over $100, and $154 is a steal for a warm but lightweight down jacket like this. It packs into an internal pocket and is great for hiking and lifestyle use.
Shoes
Slip these comfortable slides on after your runs, and your feet will thank you. Several colors and a wide range of sizes are available in the REI sale, with the cheapest being the purple, raspberry and papaya slides.
The Torrent 3 is a lightweight trail running shoe that grips well on various terrains. One color of the men's shoe is reduced in the Hoka sale, while REI has a couple of colors reduced to $103 in its sale.
Only one color of the men's Challenger 7 is left available in the Hoka sale, but most sizes are still going, so it's worth grabbing fast if you can. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain running shoe that's comfortable on both road and light trail runs.
The Arahi 7 stability shoe offers extra support for runners who overpronate thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable, and the men’s shoe is also available for sale.
The stylish Transport is a walking shoe with a comfortable midsole and a Vibram outsole to ensure reliable grip if you take it off-road. The women's and men's Transport sneaker are available in the sale, and a wide range of sizes are still available.
The Clifton LS is the lifestyle version of the famous Hoka Clifton running shoe. The pebbled leather and textured suede upper give it a stylish look and comfortable feel, and white and earth-colored versions of the shoe are reduced in the Hoka sale.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.