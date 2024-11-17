Hoka Black Friday deals live — 15 sales I’d get now from $9

If you are a runner or enjoy exercising, you're probably familiar with Hoka and its quality products. The company offers good stuff, from high-quality apparel and accessories to lightweight, high-performance running shoes. And with some of the best Black Friday deals currently in full swing, you can get some great Hoka stuff without breaking the bank.

We've gone through the entire stock of Hoka products on sale to find the best deals that runners and other athletes will love. Starting with ultra-affordable socks and going to a top-of-the-line winter coat, there are deals for everyone featured here.

And if you want more fitness deals, you can take home some of the best Black Friday golf deals and fantastic Black Friday smartwatch deals we've also spent hours curating for you.

The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals

Apparel

Hoka Logo Visor: was $22 now $14 at HOKA US Keep the sun out of your eyes while your hair flies free with this eye-catching Hoka visor. It's available in orange and pink, with various sizes still in the Hoka sale. Whether you have a large head or a small one, there's a visor for you.

Hoka Performance Hat: was $24 now $19 at HOKA US Keep your cool in the sun with this lightweight hat, which absorbs a lot of sweat and keeps the sun out of your eyes. It's ideal for fast workouts and even races and has an adjustable fit thanks to the toggle at the back.

Hoka Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 at HOKA US This handy hip pack allows you to carry everything you need on your runs without having to wear a backpack. It can take a phone along with other essentials plus your nutrition, and two colors are still available in the sale.

Shoes

Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 at HOKA US Only one color of the men's Challenger 7 is left available in the Hoka sale, but most sizes are still going, so it's worth grabbing fast if you can. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain running shoe that's comfortable on both road and light trail runs.

Hoka Transport: was $150 now $119 at HOKA US The stylish Transport is a walking shoe with a comfortable midsole and a Vibram outsole to ensure reliable grip if you take it off-road. The women's and men's Transport sneaker are available in the sale, and a wide range of sizes are still available.