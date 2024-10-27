Best running shoe deals 2024 — huge early Black Friday discounts on shoes from Nike, Hoka, Asics and more

I’ve been testing around 50 pairs of running shoes a year for several years, and if there’s one thing I’ve picked up from all that running it’s that you don’t need to opt for the latest shoes to get a great set of sneakers. Taking advantage of the best running shoe deals on older models is the smartest way to shop, because there are always excellent options in the sales.

Most of the big brands have long-running lines of popular shoes and release a new version of them each year, which results in the older model being discounted. The changes to the new model are often minor, so opting for the older shoe in the sale will bag you a bargain. Some of the best running shoes to look out for in sales on this basis are the Nike Pegasus, Brooks Ghost, Hoka Clifton and Asics Novablast.

I’ve been scouring the sales for standout deals on shoes I’ve tested and know are great running shoes, and have picked out the best bargains below. If it is an older shoe I’ve usually also tested the newer model, so I can compare them and let you know what updates you might get by going for the latest shoe.

I’ll be updating the deals weekly and more often during sales events like Black Friday, so make sure to check in regularly if you need some new running shoes.

Best running shoe deals

Puma Velocity Nitro 2: was $120 now $54 @ Amazon

The Velocity Nitro 2 is one of the first shoes I look for in sales, where it often features at prices far lower than its already-reasonable MSRP. It’s a neutral cushioned shoe that’s great for all kinds of daily training, with an excellent outsole that grips well in wet conditions. The Velocity Nitro 3 is now available but I didn’t find there was a big upgrade with the new shoe, so bagging this deal or the $51 discount on the men’s shoe is worthwhile.

Merrell Morphlite: was $100 now $74 @ REI

The Merrell Morphlite is already my pick as the best value trail-running shoe at its full price of $100, so this REI sale that brings the men’s and women’s shoe down to $74 is a top-drawer discount. It’s a road-to-trail shoe that’s comfortable for running on both pavements and light trails, making it ideal for runners who mix up their surfaces.

Nike Streakfly: was $160 now $89 @ Nike

The Streakfly is a lightweight fast training and racing shoe that’s a couple of years old now, but still worth considering at this discounted price. To get the shoe for $89 use the code JUMP25 for an extra 25% the sale price of $119. While I prefer the best carbon plate running shoes for racing myself, the Streakfly is great for short distance events and interval training thanks to the bouncy ZoomX foam in its midsole.

Brooks Glycerin 20: was $160 now $89 @ Amazon

Both the women’s and men’s Glycerin 20 are reduced to $89 on Amazon, which is a great price for a comfortable, cushioned shoe that’s ideal for new runners in particular. I’ve tested the newer Glycerin 21 and it’s a small upgrade on the Glycerin 20, but would definitely opt for the older model for $71 less. Amazon has been selling the shoe for under $100 for months now, but this drop to $89 is the cheapest I’ve seen it so far.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 is an extremely-comfortable stability shoe that offers extra support to runners through features like a wide base and sidewalls of foam your foot sits within. Even as a neutral runner I found it one of my favorite cushioned shoes, and near-identical to the newer Asics Gel-Kayano 31 , so I’d definitely go for the older model with this deal. The men’s shoe is also reduced to $99 on Amazon.

Saucony Triumph 21: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

The Saucony Triumph 22 is one of the rare occasions where a brand makes a big update that actually makes a shoe worse than its predecessor, in my opinion, so I’d certainly look at bagging this discount on the Triumph 21 instead. It’s a cushioned daily trainer that works well for runners of all levels, offering a mix of comfort and versatility, and it’s also highly durable. The women’s shoe is available for $99 as well on Amazon.