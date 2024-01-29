What is the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress and should you buy it in Presidents’ Day sales?

The Bear Elite Hybrid mattress sits at the top of the company’s range, and its customizable options make it a great choice for a variety of sleepers. Bear beds are ideal for athletes as they boast the latest in muscle recovery technology. However, that’s not to say that those following a less active lifestyle won’t benefit from sleepin on them too.

Like the Saatva Classic, which tops our best mattress of 2024 guide, the Bear Elite Hybrid comes in a choice of three firmness options: soft, medium and firm. Customer reviews suggest, however, that there isn't a massive amount of difference between the three options, with all falling of them into the medium-firm bracket (a firmness that should suit most body types and sleep positions anyway).

Bear promises world-class luxury and circulation-boosting technology — which doesn’t come cheap. A 35% off Bear mattress sale means you can save as much as $1,372. However, timing your purchase to coincide with the upcoming Presidents’ Day mattress sales could enable you to buy your mattress at an even better price — but is it worth it? Let’s take a look.

Bear Elite Hybrid: At a glance

Reasons for Customizable firmness ratings

Excellent temperature regulation

Designed for active lifestyles Reasons against Poor edge support

Lacking in luxurious finishes

Bear mattress, which is part of the Brooklyn Bedding mattress family, specializes in the use of Celliant fibers within its mattresses. These are minerals that are crushed into the mattress’ cover in order to make it infrared responsive. The idea is that the Celliant will boost circulation and improve cellular oxygenation, leading to faster physical recovery — which is why Bear particularly recommend their mattresses to athletes. This alone sets it apart from many of the best hybrid mattresses .

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

Although we haven’t yet reviewed it in full, you can read our hands-on look at the Bear Elite Hybrid after a visit to the Bear sleep factory. We should point out that this is a mattress that focuses on its performance rather than luxury looks. That’s not to say that the mattress isn’t well made, it’s just not got the luxurious finishing touches that some people might prefer. But the inclusion of Celliant fibers, which are also found in sports clothing, means that the mattress is focused on aiding physical recovery.

Bear Elite Hybrid: Specs Type: Hybrid

Firmness (1-10): 5, 6 or 7

Height: 14"

Trial period: 120 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Price bracket: Premium (usually available for upper-mid-range)

Materials: Memory foam, other foams, coils

As well as soothing weary muscles after a hard workout, the circulation-boosting mattress is comfortable for most sleeping positions, thanks to a combination of a padded upper level and slightly firmer tier underneath. You’ve also got a good range of sizes and, whilst a lot of customers didn’t notice a huge amount of difference between the firmness ratings, firmness is subjective and having the customizable options gives this mattress a wider appeal.

It's not perfect though – heavier bodies may find it too soft (and should consult our guide to the best mattresses for heavy people). And the edge support isn’t fantastic either, with some definite sinkage around the perimeter of the mattress. The mattress trial is a fairly standard 120 nights, but you do get a lifetime warranty along with free shipping and returns.

Bear Elite Hybrid: Price and deals

At full MSRP, the Bear Elite Hybrid is a premium mattress but, as with many of the major mattress brands, you’ll find regular Bear mattress sales that mean you can pretty much ignore full price. This is the full MSRP price list of each mattress size:

Twin: $1,893

Twin XL: $1,960

Full: $2,108

Queen: $2,305

King: $2,762

Cal king: $2,762

Split king: $3,920

You’ll generally find evergreen discounts of 30% to 35% with the latest Bear mattress sales and deals — currently there’s 35% off and you get a free bedding bundle (pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector) worth $400 too. This means that a queen mattress is reduced to $1,499. This means you can buy a queen size Bear Elite Hybrid mattress for $1,499 (was $2,305).

The Bear’s 120-night trial is pretty standard (100-nights is generally the starting point for mattress trials). But the mattress does come with a lifetime warranty, as well as free shipping and returns.

Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: from $1,893 $1,231 at Bear

Right now, Bear are offering 35% off sitewide with the code WINTER. You’ll also get a free bedding bundle worth $400, consisting of free pillows, sheet set and mattress protector. This is the biggest saving we’ve seen on the Bear Elite Hybrid, so if you’re in the market for this great mattress now is a good time to go out and grab it.

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: Design and materials

14-inch tall hybrid with six layers

Customizable, with three firmness options to choose from

Quilted cover with Celliant fibers to boost recovery

Although the focus is very much on performance, the Bear Elite Hybrid is still an impressively thick (14-inches) hybrid, with six layers performing a variety of functions. The Bear Elite Hybrid starts with a hand quilted cover containing phase-change material (PCM), designed to absorb body heat and regulate temperature.

It also contains Celliant fibers, with minerals crushed into it to make it infrared responsive. The idea is that the Celliant will boost circulation and improve cellular oxygenation, leading to faster physical recovery — this is why Bear particularly recommend their mattresses to athletes.

You may have come across Celliant in sports clothing, but Bear is the first brand to use it in mattresses. The Celliant does mean that the cover isn’t particularly soft, although as this is going to be under a sheet and (as we’d recommend) a mattress protector , it’s not a huge thing to worry about.

(Image credit: Bear)

Beneath the cover is a layer of memory foam infused with copper to help with cooling and provide antimicrobial properties. This is followed by another layer of transition memory foam, designed to deliver ergonomic support and even distribution of body weight. Both these layers of foam are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they’re free of heavy metals and have low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions.

The two layers of foam sit on top of a layer of individually pocketed coils, with a higher gauge of coil used in the central third to help provide firmer lumbar support. The individually pocketed coils also help with motion isolation, as well as making the mattress more breathable by providing plenty of space for air to circulate.

The coils are also reinforced around the perimeter for increased edge support, although as edge support is a little weak on the Bear, it’s questionable as to how good a job these are doing. The whole mattress is supported by a base of high-density foam.

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: Comfort and support

The Bear comes in three firmness ratings – soft, medium and firm

Sturdier coils around lumbar region for added support

Comfortable in all sleeping positions

With the Bear being customizable, it’s easy for sleepers to choose an option that best suits their sleeping style. However, customer reviews suggest that the difference between the three firmness options is quite subtle, with all three rating along the medium firmness scale. Still, there’s a lot to like about the Bear’s design and the comfort it provides.

The quilted top has a cushioned, undulating feel with a slightly firmer layer underneath, meaning that whatever firmness rating you choose, the mattress always has good cushioning around the shoulders when you’re lying on your side.

However, you’ll still get plenty of firm support under the hips if you’re lying on your front or back, making this a great mattress for all sleeping positions. The zoned springs and higher gauge coils in the center third of this mattress help to provide excellent lumbar support, and the Bear does an excellent job of keeping the spine aligned however you’re sleeping.

The mattress provides good pressure relief and the Celliant fibers help to soothe aches and pains more quickly. Some customers do point out that the edge support on the Bear is poor, meaning you might struggle to spread right out to the edges of this mattress without experiencing a little sinkage. We also feel that this mattress probably isn’t firm enough for heavier bodies of over 250lbs. If that's you, check out our specialist guide to the best mattresses for heavy people.

Should you buy the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress?

Buy the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress if...

✅ You have an active lifestyle: Bear mattresses are specifically designed for athletes and those who want to use their sleep for as much recovery as possible. The Celliant fibers in the cover boost circulation and help cells recover faster as you sleep.

✅ You’re a combination sleeper: With a soft upper level and slightly firmer tier underneath, the Bear is comfy in all positions and is easy to move about on.

✅ You sleep hot: Although it won’t sleep as cool as specialist cooling mattresses, the Bear does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool with phase changing material in the cover, copper infused foam and well-spaced coils.

Don't buy the Bear Elite Hybrid mattress if...

❌ You want superior edge support: With average edge support, the Bear is prone to some sinkage around the edges of the mattress. So, if you need a mattress with sturdy edges to push up from or want to be able to spread out across the full width, look for something with firmer support.

❌ You’re of a heavier build: Although the Bear is customizable, we don’t think that the firm option will be firm enough if you’re of a heavier build and weight over 250lbs.

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: Alternatives