The 3 best Memorial Day bed sales that include free old mattress removal

Buying a new mattress is an exciting investment, with the promise of better sleep on the horizon. However, buying a new bed does also raise the issue of how to get rid of your old mattress.

The good news is that some of the best mattress brands offer free old mattress removal with every new bed purchase. Saatva, Stearns & Cocoon by Sealy are three brands that will deliver your new bed and take your old mattress away at the same time - entirely for free.

With the Memorial Day mattress sales now in full swing, purchasing from a brand that offers free mattress removal when buying a new bed will make the swap-over process straightforward and stress free. To help, we’ve rounded up three of the best Memorial Day mattress sales that offer free mattress removal — scroll down for more.

What is free mattress removal?

Even the best mattresses with lifetime warranties won’t last forever, so the quandary of how to get rid of your old mattress when you buy a new one will crop up from time to time. Some mattress brands will agree to remove your old mattress — provided that the cover is intact and that it is pest free — for a fee.

Nectar and Leesa both charge $199 for this service, while GhostBed charges $279 and Bear charges $100. However, some mattress brands offer this service for free. Saatva, Stearns & Foster and Cocoon by Sealy all provide old mattress removal free of charge — see below for their best Memorial Day mattress deals.

Top 3 Memorial Day deals with free old mattress removal

Saatva Classic mattress: Was from $1,395 | now from $995 with our exclusive sale access

Our exclusive Saatva sale access means you can take $400 off every size of the Saatva Classic, with prices starting from just $995. Just click on then link below in order to access this saving. Without it, savings range between $200-$300, with the latter reserved for the biggest beds. Our exclusive $400 off discount is the best Saatva sale we've seen since Presidents' Day and well worth capitalising on before it ends.



How to get free bed removal:

Along with a 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty, Saatva offer a Free White Glove delivery with every new mattress purchase. This includes the set up of your new bed in your chosen room and the removal of your old mattress and bed base - just click the free mattress and bed foundation removal box at checkout.

Stearns & Foster Estate mattress: Was from $2,299 | now from $2,099 at Stearns & Foster

The Stearns & Foster Estate is a luxury mattress that comes with a luxury price tag. However, a Memorial Day mattress sale means that there's up to $400 off this bed, bringing the price of a queen down to $2,199 (was $2,399). Sure, it's still an eye-watering price but if you've lusted after this best-selling hybrid for a while but have been waiting for the right time to buy - this is it. How to get free mattress removal:

The Estate comes with a 10 year warranty, free delivery (shipping takes around 2-3 weeks as each mattress is made to order), and 90 night trial. Similarly to the Saatva, Stearns & Foster will remove your old mattress and foundation upon delivery of your new one, but you need to arrange it at checkout.

