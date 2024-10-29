Tempur-Pedic's top pillow for neck pain is 45% off today — here's why we'd buy it

On the lookout for a pillow designed to support your neck and provide proper alignment? You’re in luck as Tempur-Pedic, the brand known for their pressure-relieving memory foam mattresses, is offering a generous 45% discount on their Tempur-Neck pillow, bringing the price down to $87 from $159.

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs means considering your body and sleep position. And this is exactly the same when choosing the right pillow. It's essential to find a pillow that follows the natural curve of your neck and keeps your spine in alignment. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck pillow does just this with its ergonomic design and use of Tempur-material that contours to your shape.

It's a great time of year to refresh your bedroom, with the Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon. However, we think this current Tempur-Pedic discount is worth taking advantage of as soon as possible. Here's why.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Neck Pillow

Was from: $159

Now from: $87

Saving up to: 45% off at Tempur-Pedic Mattress summary: The brand’s signature Tempur-material known for its support is used in this extra firm ergonomic pillow, providing superior support for the neck and shoulder muscles. This pillow, like many of the best pillows, is suited to side and back sleepers as the design follows the natural curve of your spine and neck in these positions, cradling your head. The knit pillow cover is hypoallergenic, helping protect you from dust mites and other allergens, and you can choose from three pillow sizes: small, medium and large. The medium and large variants are now on 22% and 45% off respectively. If you’re a hot sleeper, you can upgrade your Tempur-Neck pillow to include cooling technology at an additional cost of $20. You can also avail a stress-free 5-year warranty and free shipping. The brand however, does not offer a trial period or return policy for this model. A large sized pillow is now available at $87, down from the original MSRP of $159. Benefits: 5 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Tempur-Pedic often offer generous discounts throughout the year, especially on bedding. However, we usually don't see more than 40% off. So, while we have high expectations for the upcoming Black Friday sales, this limited time offer is definitely one worth taking advantage of.

What type of pillow is good for neck pain?

A supportive pillow is an effective cure if you’re someone who struggles with sleep-related neck pain. It's often recommended that you opt for a medium firm to firm pillow depending on your body type and sleeping position, for maximum support.

It should also be made from pressure relieving materials, like memory foam, which cushions and comforts while maintaining a healthy alignment of your head, neck and shoulders.

It is also best to invest in a pillow which does not flatten or deform overnight when you change positions, as this can cause discomfort and further strain your neck muscles.