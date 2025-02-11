If you're shopping for a Saatva Solaire, right now is the time to buy — here's why

If you want the ultimate control over your sleeping environment, the fully adjustable Saatva Solaire allows you tweak your mattress’ firmness to your own exact specifications. And right now, there’s save up to $500 off the Solaire at Saatva . This means you can pick up a queen size Saatva Solaire for $4,099 (MSRP $4,599).

You’ll find Saatva mattresses featured several times in our best mattress guide, with our testers praising them for high levels of support and comfort. The Saatva Solaire is the ultimate choice for customization, with settings to suit all sleeping styles.

Strong Presidents’ Day mattress sales are already appearing and you can get early access to the Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sales with our links. However, Saatva will be offering a site-wide $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 so, if you’re in the market for a Saatva Solaire, you can actually save more by buying today.

Saatva Solaire Mattress: from $3,299 $2,949 at Saatva Mattress summary: Made of a combination of latex and memory foam, the Saatva Solaire’s secret weapon is its vulcanized air chambers that inflate and deflate via a remote control. This allows sleepers to adjust the mattress to suit their own personal sleeping style. The mattress has 50 firmness settings on each side of the bed, which you can set from 3-7/10 and a memory mode means the Solaire will remember your chosen settings. Combine with an adjustable base and you can also raise and lower the head and feet sections of the mattress as well. The five-zone natural latex layer helps to provide pressure relief and lumbar support, meaning this is one of the best smart beds to choose if you suffer with back pain. That latex layer also makes it easy for combo sleepers to change position overnight, but heavier weight sleepers might find it a little soft. Price history: Saatva’s MSRPs have been gradually creeping up and the Solaire is the brand’s most expensive mattress, with a queen retailing at $4,599 MSRP. Frequent Saatva mattress sales mean you shouldn’t have to pay full price and Saatva’s current offer means you can save up to $500 on the Solaire, with a queen down to $4,099. Add in an adjustable base or upholstered bed frame and you’ll save an extra $100, taking the discount up to $600. This offer is better than the $400 off mattresses over $1,000 that will be coming up for Presidents’ Day so, if you’re in the market for a Saatva Solaire, now is the time to buy. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery, mattress installation and old bed removal

