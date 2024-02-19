Get 40% off Casper's final sale mattress this Presidents' Day
Save up to $1,238 on the Nova Hybrid Mattress in Casper's final sale
If you want to find a a good mattress discount this Presidents' Day, then it's worth checking out Casper's clearance sale, where you can now get 40% of the Casper Nova Hybrid Medium Mattress. This discount means you can save up to $1,238 when you buy the mattress in a king size or Cal king size.
The Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress has a sink-in soft medium feel, which means it's one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. The 12" hybrid bed is also great at keeping hot sleepers cool thanks to its perforated foam and layer of coils.
This mattress is marked final sale, which means you won't be able to receive a sleep trial or return it. However, you can still get a 5-year warranty and free shipping. This is your final chance to get 40% off a top-quality hybrid mattress from a well-known bed-in-a-box brand — the twin and queen sizes have already sold out — making this a good Presidents' Day mattress deal to scoop up while you can.
The Casper Nova Hybrid Medium Mattress
Was: from $1,995
From: from $1,197 at Casper
Saving: Up to $1,238
Summary: The Casper Nova Hybrid Medium Mattress is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, thanks to its medium feel (5/10 on the firmness scale), sink-in-softness and cushioning pressure relief. Its also one of the best hybrid mattresses for hot sleepers, as it uses Casper's perforated AirScape foam and pocket coils to encourage airflow and regulate temperature. However, the sink-in soft feel may not be for everyone, and stomach, back, and heavyweight sleepers may want to choose something firmer and more supportive. If you're a lightweight or side sleeper, on the other hand, this should provide you with the body-hugging comfort that your hips and shoulders need.
Price history: Before it was marked as final sale, the Casper Nova Hybrid enjoyed infrequent discounts that slashed off $600, so this minimum saving of $798 makes this one of the biggest Casper mattress deals we've seen in a long time.
Benefits: 5-year warranty | Free shipping
