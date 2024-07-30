Casper's 20% off memory foam mattress topper sale is the best I've seen — here's why

As a sleep writer, I know that the Casper Comfy Topper is the mattress topper to use if you're looking to add softness to your bed — but it's not always on sale. Luckily, I've spotted that you can now save 20% on the Comfy Topper at Casper, with a queen now $239.20 (was $299).

If your bed needs a refresh, but you're not in the market for this year's best mattresses, then a mattress topper is the next best thing. The Casper Comfy Topper features in 2024's best mattress toppers guide for the cushioning comfort it delivers to side sleepers.

Extras include a 5-year warranty, free shipping, and a 30-night sleep trial. I reccomend acting fast on this deal, as it's the best I've seen on the Casper Comfy Topper. Usually, this topper is either sold at full retail price or 10% off, so I don't see the current discount being beaten - even in the upcoming Labor Day mattress sales.

Casper Comfy Mattress Topper:

Was: $199

Now: from $159.20

Saving: up to $67.80 at Casper

Our testers for our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review rated this bed topper as one of the best memory foam mattress toppers for adding comfort to your bed. Side sleepers will love the three inches of cushioning foam that relieves pressure in the shoulders, hips, and knees. Reviewers were also impressed with its cooling features, perforated, airflow-boosting foam and breathable knit cover. Back and stomach sleepers, however, should look for a mattress topper on the firmer side. Benefits: Free shipping | 30-night sleep trial| 5-year warranty Price History: This topper isn't always on sale at Casper, and when it is, it's only ever 10% off, so this 20% off deal isn't one to miss. While there are some bigger price drops on this mattress topper on Amazon (a twin Casper Comfy Topper is currently down to $120 at Amazon), their deal does not include the 30-night sleep trial. Plus, you also have to contact Amazon's customer service to request the 5-year manufacturer's warranty).

Are mattress toppers worth it?

Mattress toppers are worth it - provided you buy the right one for your sleep style, body type, and bed. To get maximum comfort and support out of your topper, buy one that's no shorter than two inches as it will be too thin to make a real difference. On the other side, a mattress topper over four inches thick will feel too squidgy.

The best material for making a mattress softer is a topper made from memory foam, due to the foam's body-contouring feel. You can also choose an organic latex mattress topper if you want a more responsive, breathable feel with non-toxic, anti-microbial materials. They're also a great, more affordable alternatives to the best organic mattresses.