Forget the treadmill — I took 3,000 steps from home with this 20-minute walking workout

Don’t tell my colleagues, but I sometimes turn my camera off and march on the spot during my meetings. I used to have one of the best WalkingPad treadmills, but since my son was born, it doesn’t feel safe to have a treadmill in the house, even if it folds.

I really miss walking while I work, but I’ve found this simple way to get more steps into my working day — walking during meetings.

Today, I turned my camera and mic off and popped on this 20-minute fat-burning step workout from YouTube trainer Rick Bhullar (with subtitles so I could still listen to my meeting). The result? I increased my steps and burned 100 calories from my desk, and I think my colleagues were none the wiser.

What is the walking workout?

The workout from Rick Bhullar is a 20-minute speed walking workout you can do from home with zero equipment. Think of those step aerobics classes you did in the eighties or nineties, and you’re not far off.

Rick takes you through several step patterns to get your heart rate up and legs moving. You’ll repeat these patterns throughout the workout, and if you step in time with Rick, you’ll see the step counter going up at the bottom of the screen.

As Rick highlights in the video, if you’re wearing one of the best fitness trackers, your steps might be a little shorter than noted on screen. All fitness trackers count steps by the swing of your arm, and as you’re not walking "normally" and might move with your hands on your hips, the number is likely to differ.

I wore my Apple Watch 10 for this workout, and my watch predicted I’d walked 1.09 miles, with an average pace of 19.22 minute-miles. This is slightly slower than my average walking pace as I power along with my dog in tow, but it felt about right for the workout.

My only advice — if you are in a shared flat, you might want to think about your neighbours. My partner texted me asking why I was jumping (I wasn’t, the entire workout is low-impact), so it’s probably not one to do if you’re an early riser and have other people in the house.

This workout is suitable for all fitness levels — if you’re a complete beginner, you might move slower than Rick, or need to take a break, but that’s absolutely fine.

20 Minute Fat Burn Workout - Speed Walk 3000 steps - YouTube Watch On

What are the benefits?

The obvious benefit to this workout is that you’ll increase your step count without leaving the house — perfect if you want to walk as you work, or when your baby naps. It’s also low-impact, so you’re not adding extra stress on your joints, making it suitable for all fitness levels, or even as a form of active recovery.

Rick brands this as a "fat-burning" workout, and while you can’t spot-reduce fat on the body, you’ll be in a fat-burning heart rate zone. This generally means you’re working at 50-70% of your maximum heart rate, and your body uses fat for fuel.

I could still hold a conversation and talk to my colleagues during my meeting, and I would use this as a way to build fitness without the load of HIIT training or running.

For me, exercise is all about endorphins; this workout left me with a smile on my face! I love Rick’s energy and enthusiasm, and while the steps felt alien at first, I was side-stepping and toe-tapping like a pro by the end.

What are you waiting for? Turn your camera off and give this one a go.