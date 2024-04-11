Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill: Which is the best affordable cooling mattress for you?

The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe and the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress are perfect for hot sleepers looking for a budget-friendly cooling mattress. While both offer affordable temperature control, there are some key differences between the Aurora Luxe vs The Chill Mattress. In this Brooklyn Bedding vs Cocoon by Sealy mattress comparison piece, we will explore how the The Chill Mattress holds up against the Aurora Luxe's breathable hybrid design.

The best mattresses to keep you cool and dry through the night usually come with a premium price tag thanks to their premium, cutting-edge cooling tech. However, the Chill Mattress is one of most affordable cooling beds on the market due to a low MSRP and an evergreen discount. The Aurora Luxe is also permanently discounted and contains the same temperature-regulating features found in more luxurious cooling beds.

While timing your purchase to coincide with the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales almost guarantees big savings, regular mattress sales throughout can hep you buy a new bed at a decent price. If you're deciding whether to buy the Aurora Luxe vs The Chill Mattress this week, this comparison piece will help guide you towards the right mattress for you.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: SPECS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress Type: Hybrid All-foam Internal layers: 5 3 Firmness: 3, 5 or 7 out of 10 6.5 Height: 13" 10" Trial: 120 nights 100 nights Warranty: 10 years 10 years Price (MSRP): from $1,199 from $619

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: Price, trials & warranties

A queen Aurora Luxe is usually $2,265, and a queen Chill Mattress is $699

The Aurora Luxe is usually 25% off, but it's usually 30% off during holidays

There's a permanent 35% off discount at Cocoon by Sealy

The best cooling mattresses are specialist beds and tend to be in the premium price bracket at full retail price. However, the Aurora Luxe and the Chill Mattress are in the upper-mid and lower-mid price tiers respectively. The Aurora Luxe is the more expensive of the two (both at full retail and discount price), with a starting full retail price of $1,199. During holiday events, such as Black Friday and Presidents' Day, there's a 30% off discount which reduces the starting price to $839. Otherwise, you can typically get the bed for as low as $899.30 thanks to a regular 25% off deal.

The Chill Mattress, on the other hand, is far more consistent in its discount price, with an evergreen 35% sale knocking the starting price from its MSRP of $619 to $399. You'll also get a free bedding bundle (including pillows, sheet set and protector) worth up to $199). Despite the website's warning that the deal "ends tomorrow", it never does. Overall this one of the best mattress under $1,000 if you're looking for a cool nights' sleep.

In terms of extras, Brooklyn Bedding beats Cocoon Sealy by 20 nights - Brooklyn Bedding offers a 120-night sleep trial while Cocoon by Sealy's is 100 nights. Other than that, both brands offer free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: Materials & design

The Aurora Luxe has a 13" five-layer hybrid design

The 10" Chill Memory Foam Mattress has three all-foam layers

Both are topped with a heat-dissipating cover

While both mattresses are great cooling beds, they couldn't be more different in terms of design and materials. For a start, the Aurora Luxe is a hybrid while the Chill Mattress has an all-foam structure, which can make a huge difference in terms of feel, sturdiness, and responsiveness.

Hybrid mattresses tend to sleep cooler than all-foam mattresses thanks to their ventilating spring or coil layers. The Aurora Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses for temperature control, as it has both a coil core and cooling materials. The first tier is a thin base foam layer to hold the next layer: an 8" layer of encased coils for motion isolation and support. The top three layers are then made out of three different types of foams, which vary depending on what firmness level you buy. However, all firmness options are topped with a cover made from GlacioTex™, a heat-dissipating material that uses fibers with high thermal conductivity to quickly pull away from your body.

The Chill Mattress has a simpler all-foam design. It begins with a 6" durable memory-foam layer for body-cradling support, then a cushioning comfort layer, and the top layer is pressure-relieving, air-flowing memory foam. These layers are topped with a cooling cover made from Phase Change Material, a NASA-developed cooling technology designed to absorb extra heat and humidity and conducts it away from your body.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: COMFORT & SUPPORT

The Aurora Luxe has three firmness options: firm, medium, and soft

The Chill Mattress has a medium-firm feel of 6.5/10 on the firmness scale

The Chill Mattress is great for side sleepers

The Brooklyn Aurora comes in three different firmness levels: soft (2-4), medium (4-6), and firm (4-6). In our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review, we tested the medium model and found it offers the perfect balance of comfort and support for any sleep position and body weights. We also praised the edge support, and you can upgrade to a pillow top for a plusher feel. However, couples should be aware that, despite its encased coils, there is some motion transfer. Plus, our reviewers found the cover to be a little slippery.

The Chill Mattress comes in one firmness level: a medium-firm that we rate as a 6.5/10 (medium-firm). Our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review found that while there is a slight memory foam hug, it is a little firmer than most all-foam beds. However, it does deliver on support and body-contouring, you just won't have the classic sink-in feel of memory foam (which some people will prefer, while others won't). In fact, the pressure relief is still amazing, and should suit most sleepers - especially side sleepers. Edge support could be better, but the excellent motion isolation is great for couples.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: Temperature control

The Aurora Luxe uses GlacioTex material for a cool-to-the-touch surface

Heat-dissipating Phase Change Material cools the Chill Mattress's cover

The Chill Mattress uses breathable memory foam

Both mattresses use different cooling materials for a refreshing night's sleep. We found the Cocoon by Chill delivers great temperature regulation for one of the best cheap mattresses and best memory foam mattresses. Our reviewers found it to be one of the most consistently cool mattresses they've ever slept on, and even the hottest sleepers found the NASA-developed Phase Change Material cover to be highly effective in keeping night sweats at bay. However, if you sleep extremely hot, you may want to consider the hybrid version of this mattress instead for optimal breathability.

The Aurora Lux, on the other hand, uses GlacioTex fabric, a trademark material that has become a standard cover material in specialist cooling mattresses, used by big-name mattress brands such as Helix Sleep and Bear Mattress. However, one side effect is the cover's glossy surface, which can be slippery. Other cooling features include heat-controlling foam and memory foam infused with cooling gel and copper. Overall, reviewers were impressed, and we found the temperature regulation to be equal to the Chill Mattress's.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe vs Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe if...

✅ You want customizable firmness options: The Aurora Luxe comes in three different firmness levels, so you can choose the one that suits you.

✅ You need strong edge support: When sitting on the edge, there's minimal sinkage without slipping off.

✅ You want a hybrid bed: If you want the best of both worlds - memory foam softness with bouncy support of coils - then this will suit you best.

Buy the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress if...

✅ You're on a tighter budget: This is one of the most affordable cooling mattresses on the market, and it comes with some great extras.

✅ You sleep on your side: Our reviewers found this mattress particularly comfortable for side sleepers.

✅ You share a bed: The Chill Mattress has excellent motion isolation, so you'll unlikely feel a restless partner's movements.