3 Labor Day mattress deals that will help you stop snoring

Whether you snore yourself or share a bed with a snorer, this noisy sleep condition can lead to some seriously disrupted nights. One of our favorite adjustable bed bases, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra, is $200 off in the Eight Sleep Labor Day sale and with snore mitigation technology it can help you enjoy quieter, better rest.

It can be hard to drift off when you're sharing a bed with a snorer, even if you're snoozing on the best mattress for your sleep style. Anti-snore bed bases — like the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base, now $200 off at Tempur-Pedic — pair your chosen mattress with an adjustable base for easier breathing that doesn't sacrifice comfort.

Adjustable bed bases can be expensive, but the Labor Day mattress sales are an excellent opportunity to save on snore-free sleep. We've rounded up three of the best deals on adjustable bed bases that can help cut down snoring (plus how they can benefit you).

1. Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra: was from $4,049 now $3,849 at EIght Sleep

The Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra is a smart cooling mattress cover and adjustable base that features head (and feet) elevation alongside integrated sleep tracking. Even better, the Pod 4 Ultra has snore detection and mitigation, to automatically raise your head whenever it senses you're snoring. And with high level temperature control, this is a top choice for hot sleepers with a snoring habit. There's $200 off all sizes of the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra, which matches the best deal we've seen this year. A queen is now $3,849 (was $4,049) and comes with a 30-night trial and 2-year warranty.

2. Tempur-Ergo Smart Base: was from $1,899 now $1,699 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Ergo Smart Base allows you to adjust your position at the touch of a button. But don't worry if that seems like too much effort — the Tempur-Ergo listens out for snoring to automatically raise your head as you sleep. Beyond anti-snoring tech, the Tempur-Ergo also features feet elevation to reduce pressure on the spine, while adjustable lumbar support can ease back ache. There's up to $400 off, with a queen just $1,799 (was $1,999). But to up your saving, add a qualifying mattress to your purchase and get $300 instant credit.

3. Sleep Number c2 smart bed with FlexFit 1 Smart Base: was from $2,098 now $1,798 at Sleep Number

If your partner snores all night long but swears they're as quiet as a lamb, then consider the FlexFit 1 Smart Base by Sleep Number. It features Partner Snore technology, allowing you to gently raise their head when spluttering and droning is keeping you up. We've paired the FlexFit with the c2 smart bed, an affordable smart mattress with adjustable firmness — that allows you to make the bed firmer or softer, which can keep you cradled in the perfect snore-free position. But you can add any Sleep Number mattress bigger than a twin to your base. There's $300 off the c2 for Labor Day, reducing a queen from $1,299 to $999. Add on the base, and a queen is $2,298 (was $2,598).

Do adjustable beds help with snoring?

When we sleep our throat relaxes causing the airway to narrow, sometimes resulting in disruptive snoring. Raising the head helps open the airways, allowing your breath to pass through easier so snoring is reduced.

An adjustable bed is one of the easiest (and most comfortable) ways to achieve this elevated position and stop snoring. Many of the best smart beds and mattresses also pair head elevation with sleep tracking. This allows the bed to actually detect snoring and respond in real time, lifting your head to quickly cut down on noise.