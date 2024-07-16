These Chris Hemsworth-approved adjustable dumbbells are 40% off right now thanks to this Prime Day deal

Chris Hemsworth is known for his muscle-building workouts. The Marvel actor famously played the muscular Thor, and developed a routine to match the God of Thunder. Then, he took this expertise and launched the Centr workout app.

I've been training with Centr for several years now, which is why I got excited when I spotted that the Centr Smart Stack 50 Adjustable Dumbbell is down to just $149 at Amazon right now, saving you $100 on the regular price this Prime Day.

Like many of the best adjustable dumbbells, you can adjust the load of this Centr-branded weight between 5 lbs and 50 lbs in 5 lbs increments, making it ideal for quick changes between exercises or gradual increases as you get stronger.

Centr Smart Stack 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set: was $399 now $299

This pair of adjustable dumbbells come from Centr, Chris Hemsworth's workout app. Each weight adjusts between 5lbs and 50 lbs in 5 lbs increments, replacing 10 fixed-load weights. Plus, there's a comfortable rubber grip and the weights come with a free three-month membership to Centr.

Although the weights have quite a clunky name, the adjustment mechanism is pretty simple to use; all you need to do is turn the handle when the dumbbell is sat in its storage tray. And there's a built-in display that shows the current load in pounds and kilograms.

The dumbbells are made from steel plates and combine 10 dumbbells into a single unit, so it's easier to store at home than a full gym-style weights rack. And while you can use the dumbbells for any workout, they're designed to play well with Centr's full library of strength training routines.

As we found when we reviewed Centr, there's an option to set the equipment you own, and then you can use that to filter the library, so that you're only shown routines that you can do with your weights — along with the guided meditations (some led by Hemsworth), this is my favorite feature.

The dumbbell comes with a three-month subscription to Centr so you can try it out too. Although this Prime Day deal only applies to the single-dumbbell version, you can pick up a pair with the Centr Smart Stack 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set which is currently 25% off for Prime Day, saving you $100 on the regular price.

For more big savings, check out our Prime Day deals live blog for sales on everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and grills.