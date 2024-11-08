There's $73 off the best workout earbuds in this early Black Friday deal

We still have a short while to go before the official Black Friday shopping event but you can still scoop up a fantastic deal on some new workout headphones for less. Not just any headphones, you can get a pair of the best workout headphones for under a $150 right now.



Right now, the first generation of the Jabra Elite 8 Active is $50 off at Amazon, which knocks the price down to just $149.

Being able to listen to music or a podcast while exercising is an absolute game changer and the Jabra Elite 8 Active earphones keep this at their core. Designed to stay secure through all levels of intensity, they’re comfortable, sound great, and offer reliable battery life

There is a newer version of these headphones, the Jabra Elite 8 Active second generation, with updated features like stronger noise cancellation and wind noise detection. However, we find that the original Jabra Elite 8 Active offers nearly the same performance—and with the current discount, they’re a much more affordable option.

The Jabra Sound+ app connects with your headphones, allowing you to customize settings like sound quality, noise cancellation, and HearThrough levels, so your calls and music are perfectly tailored to your preferences.

It's worth noting that Jabra actually made the decision to discontinue the Elite range earlier this year. We understand this may give some buyers pause when considering their headphones. But rest assured, Jabra has confirmed that the Sound+ app and any future apps will continuously support all Jabra products.

The bottom line is, the Jabra Elite 8 Active headphones are a great buy, especially at this deal price. Designed with fitness in mind, they’re sweatproof, have an IP68 water resistance rating and are durable enough for intense workouts. With a secure fit that stays put during movement, Active Noise Cancellation to block distractions, a HearThrough function to increase your safety, and eight hours of battery life (plus extra from the case), they’re perfect for powering through any workout.