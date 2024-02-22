Strava for dogs is here — let the Fido fitness games begin

Strava users can now link a favorite fluffy friend to their profile via a Fi Smart Collar for Dogs and track Fido’s fitness stats right alongside their own. The two brands announced the partnership today, which also includes a limited-edition Strava x Fi branded smart collar.

But let’s concentrate on the big news here: you and your dog can finally prove to your neighbors and the greater world just how physically fit you both are. Once the two accounts are linked, Strava will automatically keep tabs on your pup’s activity levels and more.

When you track an adventure on Strava alongside your four-legged friends, once that activity is logged, your pup’s stats will show up right alongside your own within the app. You can keep those puppy stats private. Or, users can opt into sharing them with their community, competing against other pups in the rankings.

“Gosh darn it, Pickles just stole the crown from Thurston again.”

Of course, to get in on the fun, you’ll need a Fi Smart Collar. These GPS and LTE-equipped devices are lightweight and compact enough to be worn by even toy breeds. Users don’t pay for the collar. Instead, there is a monthly subscription that costs between $3 and $4 a week, depending on whether you sign up for a six-month, one-year, or two-year subscription.

Ultimately, we’re all about wellness here at TG, and this collab seems like a genuinely fun way to encourage human and canine physical fitness. Moreover, I’d love to see Strava expand compatibility to other popular smart collars, like the Minitailz AI Collar or even those for cats.