Strava for dogs is here — let the Fido fitness games begin

News
By Dan Bracaglia
published

Show up those other pups on your block

Small fox-looking dog on a beach looking majestic.
Belvedere is training to be top of his Strava class. (Image credit: Dan Bracaglia)

Strava users can now link a favorite fluffy friend to their profile via a Fi Smart Collar for Dogs and track Fido’s fitness stats right alongside their own. The two brands announced the partnership today, which also includes a limited-edition Strava x Fi branded smart collar. 

But let’s concentrate on the big news here: you and your dog can finally prove to your neighbors and the greater world just how physically fit you both are. Once the two accounts are linked, Strava will automatically keep tabs on your pup’s activity levels and more.

A phone showing the Strava app

You can signup for a Strava account for free. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When you track an adventure on Strava alongside your four-legged friends, once that activity is logged, your pup’s stats will show up right alongside your own within the app. You can keep those puppy stats private. Or, users can opt into sharing them with their community, competing against other pups in the rankings.

“Gosh darn it, Pickles just stole the crown from Thurston again.”

Of course, to get in on the fun, you’ll need a Fi Smart Collar. These GPS and LTE-equipped devices are lightweight and compact enough to be worn by even toy breeds. Users don’t pay for the collar. Instead, there is a monthly subscription that costs between $3 and $4 a week, depending on whether you sign up for a six-month, one-year, or two-year subscription. 

Ultimately, we’re all about wellness here at TG, and this collab seems like a genuinely fun way to encourage human and canine physical fitness. Moreover, I’d love to see Strava expand compatibility to other popular smart collars, like the Minitailz AI Collar or even those for cats. 

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 