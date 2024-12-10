No, not pigeon pose — unstick your hips with this 1-minute mobility exercise from a chiropractor

Unstick your hips and release your lower back using this 60-second lower-body mobility drill. It’s a brilliant way to reduce pain and strengthen weak hip flexors without hurting your joints.

I like to roll out one of the best yoga mats for home workouts whenever I work on mobility routines from my apartment. They help protect joints like the elbows or knees and feel much kinder to my body in holding positions, too.

This move is one I use with clients already, and it’s a 10/10 exercise. In this instance, it is demonstrated by Dr. Grant Elliott who runs Rehab Fix, a program dedicated to helping people holistically with low back issues. This exercise has been shared by Dr. Elliott totally free of charge — and trust me, it’s a game changer for your back, hips and glutes.

What is the one-minute exercise for strengthening your hips and lower body?

Firstly, there's nothing more unsafe about pigeon pose than any other stretch, but for some people, alignment can be tricky to achieve, or in some cases, the exercise can be mistaught. In these instances, pigeon pose can throw up knee pain for some, or it may just be one of those stretches contraindicated for you.

Often, the next go-to is the 90/90 stretch, which is a more accessible variation. while I love a good stretch, I tell clients that mobility work will help create the most change, compared with the relatively short-lived improvements of a few minutes of stretching. When it comes to tight hips, where possible, combining both methods into your weekly routine can be very effective for flexibility and range of motion.

Dr. Elliott wants to arm people with the tools to fix themselves with some basic guidance. Publishing this move to his socials, he says: “If your hips are stuck, your low back will compensate. The more your lower back compensates, the worse it feels.”

Most fitness and health professionals will identify tight hips as a leading factor in causing or contributing to low back pain. Why? Weak and tight hips can negatively impact your movement mechanics, resulting in under and overcompensation in other muscle groups.

Dr. Elliot labels this move “simple yet challenging.” Over time and with practice, it could help unstick your hips and improve movement quality. Think of it like engine oil for your car; you’d know about it quickly if you tried running your truck without it.

I like to think of mobility and stretching as lubricants we all need for the joints.

As Elliot puts it, healthy hips are key for life function, and we should aim for “healthy strong hips for life.” Plus, this one move could even improve symptoms of sciatica.

It might look simple, but controlling your hips' range of motion while keeping a tall posture and moving with total control is anything but simple. Avoid swinging your leg over or rushing the exercise; you’ll get the most out of it if you keep your form in check and don’t cheat it, even if that means you can’t fully move your leg over and back again.

Keeping good form means you’ll start to notice improvements with time as your range of motion improves and your muscles and joints strengthen. You get back what you put in, so try not to be disheartened if it takes some time to improve.

How many sets or reps should I do?

Elliott doesn’t state sets or reps, but I’d aim for at least 2 sets of 6-10 reps per side, or practice for 60 seconds on one side, then switch to the other leg.

While it should be challenging, it shouldn’t cause pain; if you notice prolonged pain or pinching, particularly if you’re already working with a diagnosed injury or illness, stop immediately and seek medical advice if the problem persists.