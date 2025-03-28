Huge Adidas weekend sale live from $11 — 17 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop now
Epic savings, plus an extra 30% off on the Adidas site
There's some pretty epic Adidas deals happening right now. The brand is offering an extra 30% off everything on its site, simply by using the code 'DEAL' at checkout. But you'll want to act quick, as the extra savings only last until March 31. Plus, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has tons of discounted Adidas shoes and apparel worth shopping now.
If you're looking for easy activewear, there's the Essentials Feel Ready Men's Training Tee for just $16 at Adidas. In the market for some new sneakers? the comfortable and stylish Ultraboost 5 Shoes are almost 50% off at Amazon for all your running needs.
For Amazon products, remember that prices vary based on what color and size you choose. So, shop around to find the best deal, and use the best Amazon promo codes to save yourself even more. Here are my 17 favorite Adidas deals to shop right now.
Quick Links
- Shop Adidas deals at Amazon
- Shop entire Adidas sale — extra 30% off everything with code 'DEAL'
- Alliance Drawstring Sackpack (Unisex): was $20 now $11 @ Amazon
- Loose Logo Tank Top (Women's): was $30 now $12 @ Amazon
- Essentials Feel Ready Training Tee (Men’s): was $25 now $16 @ Adidas via 'DEAL'
- 6-Pack Cushioned Crew Socks (Women’s): was $22 now $17 @ Amazon
- Adilette Clog (Unisex): was $50 now $31 @ Amazon
- Tiro Cargo Pants (Men’s): was $60 now $29 @ Adidas via 'DEAL'
- Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes (Women’s): was $70 now $44 @ Adidas via 'DEAL'
- Terrex Anylander Rain.Rdy Hiking Shoes (Men’s): was $85 now $53 @ Adidas via 'DEAL'
- Basketball Fleece Hoodie (Unisex): was $90 now $56 @ Adidas via 'DEAL'
- Ultraboost 5 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $180 now $99 @ Amazon
- Wabash Coach Jacket (Men’s): was $120 now $75 @ Adidas via 'DEAL'
Best Adidas shoe deals
A true classic, the Adilette Clog is an excellent slip on shoe for the warmer weather. The sculpted footbed will give you a comfortable fit, whilst the synthetic outer is durable and grippy. Almost 40% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale across a multitude of colors and sizes, though varying in price.
Need comfy shoes for day-to-day wear? The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure's are coined as shoes that'll "match all of life's moves" and the reviews seem to agree with some calling them the most comfortable sneakers they've ever worn. And that's down to the Cloudfoam midsole cushioning and lightweight fit. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
Hitting the trails more now the sunny weather has turned up? These are incredibly versatile trail running shoes, geared to tackle any terrain. Reinforced uppers provide off-road durability, whilst the grippy rubber outsole will make sure you stay strong on uneven ground. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
Did you know Adidas made waterproof hiking shoes? I certainly didn't and you can color me impressed. These lace up mid-height cuff Terrex shoes will give you ankle support, as well as a gusseted tongue to keep the elements away from your feet. Excellent for all-terrain and all elements. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
When our Fitness Editor got hands on with the Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes, she gave them four-and-a-half stars. Why? Because it's geared for runners. While it's fairly similar to the Ultraboost 21, it's still an upgrade that'll only cost you a few dollars extra at this price. A comfortable, excellent everyday running shoe for just $92.
For a mid-level running shoe that can also be worn for lifestyle comes the Ultraboost 5. In our full review, we said: "If you want a good-looking shoe for general use and easy runs that usually top out at around eight to 10 miles, then the Ultraboost 5 will serve you well." Now, enjoy almost 50% off for the same premium pair.
Best Adidas apparel deals
A simple, yet stylish sackpack doesn't have to cost you too much. And right now, you can save 40% off at Amazon to travel around with this small drawstring gym bag in the alluringly-sounding colorway of Onix Grey and Rose Gold.
A staple piece for any activewear wardrobe, this racerback tank top finds the perfect balance between loose and tight. And the curved hem is a flattering touch. I have this tank in a few different colors because I find it works really well as a taller woman struggling to find tops that don't ride up when I'm exercising. For $12, it's a total steal.
For this price, you cannot go wrong. The training tee is lightweight, breathable and moisture-absorbing, which means its perfect for any kind of exercise — from running to hitting the gym. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
Worn across the body or around the waist, this is a handy bag to keep all your essentials secured whilst still being easily accessible. I've got this one in a different color and it's been really great for traveling or music concerts, storing my phone, keys, and anything else I need with ease. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
These are the perfect spring socks in pastel purples and light greys to suit those sunnier days. I've got these Adidas cushioned crew socks in all white and honestly, the best thing about them is how well they stay up. There's nothing worse than your sock constantly falling down mid-workout, and there's nothing better than a discount. Grab these for just $17 for six. That's less than $3 a pair.
In the Amazon Spring Sale, there are 22 different color choices for these 3-Pack Boxer Briefs. It's honestly hard to pick, but I couldn't pass up on recommending this 38% discount because it's seriously impressive. A tagless waistband and quick-drying material make for an everyday fit that'll keep you comfy, and that's three pairs!
Even at full price, these Tiro Cargo Pants seem to sell out. So, that should tell you how quick you'll want to act if you have your eye on this deal in particular. Harnessing that same Adidas branded look with three stripes, yet bringing in a cargo pant fit, these are stylish whilst still remaining sporty. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
This bomber cut track top screams timeless Adidas sportswear to me, and in this color its also incredibly retro. A regular fit alongside ribbed cuffs and hem will give you a snug feel without clinging to your body. It's a classic sports jacket after all. And right now, in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, it's just $51.
I'm a huge fan of Adidas' gender neutral pieces and hat this Basketball Fleece Hoodie achieves is giving you a loose and comfy fit, while still remaining incredibly stylish. It uses the UNITEFIT system to work across a range of sizes, genders and shapes. You certainly don't have to be playing basketball to enjoy this hoodie. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
Adidas is a sportswear brand, but they're also incredibly well-versed in making lifestyle pieces that blend activewear with workwear. That's one of the reasons the Wabash Coach Jacket caught my eye — and no, it wasn't just the discount (though I can't complain). A cotton twill build with an adjustable drawcord hem means you can change up the fit to suit you. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
I'm in the market for a spring jacket right now and this one is ticking all the boxes. Lightweight, packable and lightly insulated means it's a jacket that won't overwhelm you, but will certainly stand up for itself if the weather takes a spring showery turn. It's also a great layering piece, meaning you could throw on a tee underneath or an extra sweater layer if needs be. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
5 minutes, 4 exercises, and 1 kettlebell are all you need to build total body strength
I'm a personal trainer — here's why the 30/30/30 rule is trending