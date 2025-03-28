Huge Adidas weekend sale live from $11 — 17 sneaker and apparel deals I'd shop now

There's some pretty epic Adidas deals happening right now. The brand is offering an extra 30% off everything on its site, simply by using the code 'DEAL' at checkout. But you'll want to act quick, as the extra savings only last until March 31. Plus, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has tons of discounted Adidas shoes and apparel worth shopping now.

If you're looking for easy activewear, there's the Essentials Feel Ready Men's Training Tee for just $16 at Adidas. In the market for some new sneakers? the comfortable and stylish Ultraboost 5 Shoes are almost 50% off at Amazon for all your running needs.

For Amazon products, remember that prices vary based on what color and size you choose. So, shop around to find the best deal, and use the best Amazon promo codes to save yourself even more. Here are my 17 favorite Adidas deals to shop right now.

Best Adidas shoe deals

Adidas Adilette Clog (Unisex): was $50 now $31 at Amazon A true classic, the Adilette Clog is an excellent slip on shoe for the warmer weather. The sculpted footbed will give you a comfortable fit, whilst the synthetic outer is durable and grippy. Almost 40% off in the Amazon Big Spring Sale across a multitude of colors and sizes, though varying in price.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes (Women's): was $75 now $39 at Adidas US Need comfy shoes for day-to-day wear? The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure's are coined as shoes that'll "match all of life's moves" and the reviews seem to agree with some calling them the most comfortable sneakers they've ever worn. And that's down to the Cloudfoam midsole cushioning and lightweight fit. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.

Adidas Tracefinder Trail Running Shoes (Women’s): was $70 now $44 at Adidas US Hitting the trails more now the sunny weather has turned up? These are incredibly versatile trail running shoes, geared to tackle any terrain. Reinforced uppers provide off-road durability, whilst the grippy rubber outsole will make sure you stay strong on uneven ground. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.

Adidas Terrex Anylander Rain.Rdy Hiking Shoes (Men’s): was $85 now $53 at Adidas US Did you know Adidas made waterproof hiking shoes? I certainly didn't and you can color me impressed. These lace up mid-height cuff Terrex shoes will give you ankle support, as well as a gusseted tongue to keep the elements away from your feet. Excellent for all-terrain and all elements. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.

Adidas Ultraboost 5 Running Shoes (Women’s): was $180 now $99 at Amazon For a mid-level running shoe that can also be worn for lifestyle comes the Ultraboost 5. In our full review, we said: "If you want a good-looking shoe for general use and easy runs that usually top out at around eight to 10 miles, then the Ultraboost 5 will serve you well." Now, enjoy almost 50% off for the same premium pair.

Best Adidas apparel deals

Adidas Alliance Drawstring Sackpack (Unisex): was $20 now $11 at Amazon A simple, yet stylish sackpack doesn't have to cost you too much. And right now, you can save 40% off at Amazon to travel around with this small drawstring gym bag in the alluringly-sounding colorway of Onix Grey and Rose Gold.

Adidas Loose Logo Tank Top (Women's): was $30 now $12 at Amazon A staple piece for any activewear wardrobe, this racerback tank top finds the perfect balance between loose and tight. And the curved hem is a flattering touch. I have this tank in a few different colors because I find it works really well as a taller woman struggling to find tops that don't ride up when I'm exercising. For $12, it's a total steal.

Adidas Originals For All Waist Pack (Unisex): was $30 now $16 at Adidas US Worn across the body or around the waist, this is a handy bag to keep all your essentials secured whilst still being easily accessible. I've got this one in a different color and it's been really great for traveling or music concerts, storing my phone, keys, and anything else I need with ease. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.

Adidas 6-Pack Cushioned Crew Socks (Women’s): was $22 now $17 at Amazon These are the perfect spring socks in pastel purples and light greys to suit those sunnier days. I've got these Adidas cushioned crew socks in all white and honestly, the best thing about them is how well they stay up. There's nothing worse than your sock constantly falling down mid-workout, and there's nothing better than a discount. Grab these for just $17 for six. That's less than $3 a pair.

Adidas 3-Pack Boxer Briefs (Men’s): was $36 now $22 at Amazon In the Amazon Spring Sale, there are 22 different color choices for these 3-Pack Boxer Briefs. It's honestly hard to pick, but I couldn't pass up on recommending this 38% discount because it's seriously impressive. A tagless waistband and quick-drying material make for an everyday fit that'll keep you comfy, and that's three pairs!

Adidas Tiro Cargo Pants (Men’s): was $60 now $29 at Adidas US Even at full price, these Tiro Cargo Pants seem to sell out. So, that should tell you how quick you'll want to act if you have your eye on this deal in particular. Harnessing that same Adidas branded look with three stripes, yet bringing in a cargo pant fit, these are stylish whilst still remaining sporty. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.

Adidas Tricot 3-Stripes Track Top (Women's): was $60 now $51 at Amazon This bomber cut track top screams timeless Adidas sportswear to me, and in this color its also incredibly retro. A regular fit alongside ribbed cuffs and hem will give you a snug feel without clinging to your body. It's a classic sports jacket after all. And right now, in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, it's just $51.

Adidas Basketball Fleece Hoodie (Unisex): was $90 now $56 at Adidas US I'm a huge fan of Adidas' gender neutral pieces and hat this Basketball Fleece Hoodie achieves is giving you a loose and comfy fit, while still remaining incredibly stylish. It uses the UNITEFIT system to work across a range of sizes, genders and shapes. You certainly don't have to be playing basketball to enjoy this hoodie. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.

Adidas Wabash Coach Jacket (Men’s): was $120 now $75 at Adidas US Adidas is a sportswear brand, but they're also incredibly well-versed in making lifestyle pieces that blend activewear with workwear. That's one of the reasons the Wabash Coach Jacket caught my eye — and no, it wasn't just the discount (though I can't complain). A cotton twill build with an adjustable drawcord hem means you can change up the fit to suit you. Be sure to add promo code 'DEAL' at check out to get this price.