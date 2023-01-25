This four-move bodyweight workout builds muscle, strength, and endurance in less than 15 minutes. You only need your exercise mat and some motivation to get it done, and it can slot into your day without spending hours in the gym.

Suitable for beginners and advanced exercisers, the ladder workout adopts an AMRAP style, meaning you’ll perform ‘As Many Rounds As Possible.’ It’s a slow burner designed to target major muscle groups, test muscle endurance, and build strength. You’ll also burn calories and increase your heart rate with the addition of endurance exercises, but the focus should be performing full range of motion and good form.

I originally designed this bodyweight workout as a full-body finisher for leg-day or upper-body programs — like this upper-body dumbbell workout — because it could fatigue muscles using a “burn-out set” at the end of your routine. Still, it can act as a quick and effective workout for hotel rooms or home workouts and be increased to a 10, 15, or even 20-minute workout if you’re up for it.

I categorize it as another functional bodyweight workout, joining the ranks of popular fitness regimes like this 10-minute bodyweight workout and a top dumbbell full-body workout. It helps to improve stability and mobility through four compound moves (a move that hits multiple muscles and joints) which can be scaled depending on your experience.

You’ll also recruit stabilizing muscles responsible for keeping you injury-free, like your rotator cuff muscles (located at your shoulder blades). Over time, these sorts of exercises and workouts could help you pack on lean muscle and size while keeping you nimble. Read on for how to do it and tips for maximizing your results using only your body weight.

This 4-move ladder workout builds muscle and strength all over — without weights

The aim is to perform exercises back-to-back, taking a quick rest here and there if you need it. For beginners, aim for 10 minutes of work, and for those who exercise regularly, 15 minutes will feel challenging, and 20 minutes is doable (but you might get bored).

Start with four reps of the first exercise, then take 10 seconds of rest. Repeat this, then add the second exercise immediately after for six reps. Return to the start, repeat the first two exercises, then add your third exercise for eight reps. Return to the start and perform the first three exercises, then add 10 reps of your fourth exercise. Repeat until you hit your time cap or reverse back down. It’s called a ladder workout because you increase the reps and exercises by “moving up the ladder.”

According to research (opens in new tab), benefits of bodyweight training include improved muscle tone and joint stability, increased strength and endurance, and better flexibility. So, grab one of the best yoga mats and hit save!

1. Push-up tucks (4 reps)

Tip: The exercise builds upper-body strength and works your core and leg muscles. If you have tight hip flexors, practice jumping forward as far as possible. Learn how to do push-ups here.

How:

Start in a push-up position with shoulders stacked over wrists, maintaining a straight line from head to toe

Brace your core

Bend your elbows, keeping them close to your sides, and lower your chest about an inch from the floor

Pause, then on your exhale, explosively push away from the ground back to the starting position

Jump both feet forward to just below your chest while keeping both hands on the ground, then jump backward again.

2. Gorilla burpees (6 reps)

Tip: Add a push-up for a more advanced chest-to-floor burpee, and check out this burpee challenge. The exercise is a full-body burner.

How:

Start in a push-up position (see above)

Brace your core, then jump both feet wide to land outside both hands

Drop your bum down, lift your chest to face forward, then lift your hands off the ground to chest height, palms facing outward

Place hands back down, then jump back to starting position.

3. Broad jump squats (8 reps)

Tip: Avoid landing with your heels or straight legs, as this will hurt your hips, knees, and ankles. The exercise develops power and endurance in your leg muscles.

How:

Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart

Bend your knees, send your hips backward, then lower into a squat as you swing your arms behind you

Drive your arms and legs forward and take a big jump as far as possible, landing deep into a squat with knees bent and weight evenly distributed in your feet.

4. Wall walks (10 reps)

Tip: Kick one leg up at a time and walk as far up as possible, increasing distance until you feel comfortable maintaining a full handstand. It’s a full-body exercise but your shoulders and core work hardest.

How:

Stand facing away from a wall

Place your hands on the floor in front of you

Begin to walk your feet up the wall into a handstand facing toward the wall, keeping your core braced. Your hands should now be close to the wall and your body straight from head to toe

Begin to move your hands out and slowly walk your feet back down the wall with control, keeping your legs as straight as possible.

