Forget Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — I’m shopping Lululemon apparel from $9 in the ‘We Made Too Much’ section

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is in full swing, but right now, I’m more interested in what Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section has to offer. This is one of my favorite places to shop high-quality activewear at prices you can’t beat.

Right now you can get this Down-Filled Cinch-Waist Jacket from $148 at Lululemon. This is an awesome buy for the spring, as its lightweight down filling keeps you warm without overheating. Or, if you want to get out on the road, you can snag the Blissfeel 2 Running Shoe on sale from $99 at Lululemon.

Prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options in your size to find the best discounts. In addition, some of these items are marked final sale, so you won’t be able to return or exchange unless you’re a Lululemon member.

Luxtreme Training Headband: was $14 now from $9 @ Lululemon

Only a few of these headbands are left in stock, so act fast! This soft training headband is perfect to keep your hair under control while you're working out, as it's stretchy and wicks sweat.

Daily Stride Sparkle Quarter Socks: was $18 now from $14 @ Lululemon

Socks don't need to be boring! These Lululemon socks have a glittery touch woven in that makes them shimmer. Reviewers like that they're thin enough to wear with a variety of shoe types and assure that they're not itchy.

Essential Tank Top Pleated: was $58 now from $19 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon Tank Top is a must-buy thanks to its new price low. Thanks to its stretchy, sweat-wicking material, it's perfect for working out and it works well for casual wear too. At time of writing, almost all the sizes are in stock across the three color options.

Cates T-Shirt: was $48 now from $24 @ Lululemon

If you want a dependable t-shirt that'll match all your casual outfits, look no further than the Cates T-Shirt from Lululemon. It has a slightly cropped design that cuts off just above the waist, so it's perfect to pair with everything from jeans to sweatpants.

Hold Tight Cropped Tank Top: was $48 now from $24 @ Lululemon

This casual Lululemon cropped tank top is soft, comfortable and has 4-way stretch. For just $24, it's a great buy.

Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now from $34 @ Lululemon

These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Align Tank Top: was $68 now from $39 @ Lululemon

This super-soft, super-comfortable tank top has a built-in bra for light support during hikes, Pilates, and yoga classes. It’s soft and sweat-wicking and comes in several different colorways to suit every style. It’s also slightly cropped to allow you to move through different yoga poses.

Cityverse Sneaker: was $138 now from $49 @ Lululemon

Score the Lululemon Cityverse Sneakers from $49. Designed with the female foot in mind, these sneakers have layered cushioning to support you with every step. Reviewers love how comfortable these sneakers are, although note that Lululemon recommends sizing up if you have wide feet.

Soft Knit Overshirt: was $128 now from $64 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt is the perfect way to finish off an outfit, or add an additional layer without getting too warm. This fabric is wrinkle resistant, stretchy and dries fast. There are two pockets on each side to hold your stuff.

Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger Regular: was $118 now from $69 @ Lululemon

These Scuba mid-rise joggers are the perfect choice to stay comfy and cozy. They're made of a soft fleece fabric that'll keep you warm while staying breathable. Plus, they're perfect to pair with a Scuba hoodie.

Steady State Crew: was $98 now from $69 @ Lululemon

You can't beat a classic crew sweater, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day, or wear jeans and head out.

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25": was $128 now from $69 @ Lululemon

These lightweight run tights prioritize comfort by eliminating inner-thigh seams, reducing friction for seamless strides. With three waistband pockets and two thigh pockets, your essentials are kept within easy reach.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $148 now from $99 @ Lululemon

These women's running shoes were designed to deliver support and breathability where you need it and flexibility where you want it. They feature a soft and springy cushioning so you'll bounce right along on the street, track or treadmill. The shoes also come with a 30-day trial, so you can put them to the test and get a full refund if they don't work out.

Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now from $99 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Define Sleeveless Dress: was $138 now from $99 @ Lululemon

This adorable dress is perfect for everything from outdoor adventures to downtime at home. It's made of Cottony-soft Luon fabric and an features an easy-on front zip.