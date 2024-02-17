Better than Patagonia — my favorite L.L.Bean insulated puffer is back on sale for $139

Everyone needs a synthetic, packable puffer in their wardrobe. Of all the high-tech options out there, none are as popular as the legendary yet oh-so-pricey Patagonia Nano Puff. Fortunately, L.L. Bean makes a nearly identical garment with the same warmth and weatherproofing specs but at a much more wallet-friendly price. Best of all, it’s discounted by an extra 22% right now.

L.L. Bean Primaloft Packaway Jackets are only $139 via the brand directly, knocked down from $179. By comparison, the Patagonia version of the same jacket will run you $289 at full cost .

L.L.Bean Primaloft Packaway Jacket: was $179 now $139

For exactly half the price of the Patagonia Nano Puff, you’re arguably getting more jacket. While both feature a healthy dose of synthetic fill for insulation, ripstop fabric and water-repellent treatments, the L.L.Bean version boasts four zippered pockets compared to Patagonia’s three. Beyond that, this versatile garment just makes sense for a wide array of scenarios. Rock it as a lightweight insulating layer on super cold winter days or as a main in the spring and fall. The Primaloft Packaway Jacket is also a solid just-in-case layer for when nice weather turns sour. This deal is available in sporty red and mustard yellow.