You just need a kettlebell and 30 minutes to strengthen your entire posterior chain and torch your core

Gym workouts can be great. They give you access to a range of equipment, and the atmosphere can be extra motivating when you are surrounded by others pushing themselves. But they are not for everyone, and they are certainly not the only way to build strength. If you own one of the best kettlebells, I challenge you to try this 30-minute trainer led posterior chain workout.

This routine will target your glutes, hamstrings, shoulders, back, and calves, while also providing a solid core workout. All you need is 30 minutes, a kettlebell, and trainer Roxanne Russell, best known as Workout with Roxanne on YouTube, to guide you through. The workout includes a warm-up and cool-down, so you will start feeling primed and finish feeling stronger and in a good recovery state.

You can complete the workout with a single kettlebell, or if you have access to different-sized weights, you might prefer switching kettlebell size based on the exercise and muscle group you are working.

I personally use an adjustable kettlebell (details of the exact one I use mentioned below) at home and love the flexibility it offers. It allows me to switch weights easily during a workout and when I'm done training it stores away nicely. Adjustable kettlebells may cost more upfront, but they are incredibly versatile and practical for home workouts.

BowFlex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell: was $199 now $149 at Amazon I've been using this BowFlex adjustable kettlebell in my home workouts for three years now, and while it's a little bulkier than some other options, it serves me well in a range of workouts. With six weight settings — 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 lbs — it stacks six kettlebells in one compact design. Even better, it’s currently available with a 25% discount!

Watch Workout with Roxanne's 30-minute Kettlebell Workout

30 Mins Posterior Chain & Shoulders Kettlebell Workout (No Repeats) - YouTube Watch On

What is the posterior chain?

The posterior chain refers to the muscles along the back of the body, including the delts, traps, erector spinae, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. These muscles are essential for posture, stability, and movement.

Strengthening the posterior chain can help prevent or alleviate lower back pain, improve exercise performance, and support daily activities like lifting, walking, and climbing stairs. However, if you experience ongoing pain or discomfort in areas like your back, it's always best to consult a doctor before trying new exercises.

Incorporating posterior chain exercises into your strength training routine can also reduce the risk of injury, helping you move more efficiently and with better overall stability.

What can a kettlebell workout do for the posterior chain?

A kettlebell workout is highly effective for strengthening the posterior chain. Unlike traditional strength training, kettlebell exercises often involve dynamic, ballistic movements that engage multiple muscle groups at once.

Exercises like deadlifts, Romanian deadlifts, and kettlebell swings emphasize hip hinging, which helps to strengthen the glutes and hamstrings. This workout also includes glute bridges and single-leg variations, which are excellent for isolating and activating the glutes.

Meanwhile, gorilla rows, sumo squats, and the half Turkish get-ups contribute to overall posterior chain strength and shoulder stability while engaging the core. Be sure to actively engage your core throughout all the exercises to improve stability, protect your lower back, and strengthen your core muscles.

Ultimately, kettlebells can add an element of power, coordination, and explosive strength to posterior chain training. Plus, they save you from going to the gym and hunting for various different pieces of equipment to work with.