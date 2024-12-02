Oura Ring vs Ultrahuman Ring Air: which smart ring should you buy in the Cyber Monday sales?

The Cyber Monday sales are underway, and now is a great time to invest in the best smart rings. But which should you buy?

We've reviewed the Oura Ring 3 and Ultrahuman Ring Air and put both head-to-head in our Oura Ring vs Ultrahuman Ring Air debate. They're two of the leading brands in the smart ring market, but there are a few key differences to consider if you plan to capitalize on the Cyber Monday sales this year.

Although the Oura Ring 4 isn't on sale, you can pick up the Oura Ring 3 for just $249 at Amazon right now, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen it drop depending on your choice of color and size. The Ultrahuman Ring Air is on sale for $296 at Amazon down from $349, too.

Here's how to shop these Oura and Ultrahuman Ring Cyber Monday deals and how to choose which smart ring is best for you.

Best Oura Ring Cyber Monday deals

Oura Ring 3 Horizon: was $449 now $249 at Amazon The Oura Ring 3 has a 5-7 day battery life, brilliant sleep and health tracking features and an intuitive app. It tracks all your vital stats and reports these in easy-to-digest readiness scores. Oura also partners with Strava and FDA-approved Natural Cycles, which is a bonus for female members. Retail and discount pricing varies for models.

Best Ultrahuman Ring Air Cyber Monday deals

Ultrahuman Ring Air: was $349 now $296 at Amazon Like Oura, the Ring Air helps you recuperate from workouts with focused recovery tracking that uses a blend of key metrics like heart rate and skin temperature. It also gives you actionable insights along with detailed sleep analysis.

Both rings are discounted to less than $300 right now, although the Cyber Monday deal is better for the Oura Ring.

However, there are a few key differences between both rings and you might be wondering which is the best smart ring to buy in the Cyber Monday sales.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air and Oura Ring sit at a premium price point — neither as cheap as some of the best cheap fitness trackers, but more affordable than some high-tech sports watches.

To unlock the Oura app features, you'll need a $5.99 monthly membership, whereas you don't need a membership for the Ultrahuman. Whichever you go for, the rings come with sizing kits and an array of colors to choose from, and they look and feel similar to wear. they're not discreet, despite being marketed as such, but they're pretty lightweight and fuss-free to wear.

(Image credit: Future)

Both rings have sensors on the inside of the ring to measure heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen and various other stats, providing a wealth of digestible data about your sleep and health. The Oura Ring 4 has recessed sensors that sit flush with the skin and have been upgraded in design for even more accurate tracking by also reducing gaps in data.

The Oura and Ultrahuman Air rings get scratched. The Oura Ring 3 in gold is super prone to this, but the Oura Ring 4 has been upgraded to an all-titanium frame, which should be more durable should you choose to get the latest version.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The outer shell of the Ultrahuman Air uses fighter jet-grade titanium reinforced with a tungsten carbide carbon coating. The inner ring is coated with medical-grade hypoallergenic epoxy resin. If you're unfamiliar with your fighter jets or medical-grade materials, we can tell you from testing that the ring still took a beating from daily wear, however impressive the design sounds.

While both rings track loads of health and fitness data, including sleep and activity tracking, heart rate readings, readiness scores, stress and trends, the Oura Ring has way more comprehensive female health features due to integration with Natural Cycles. The Ultrahuman has a big focus on sleep and stimulants. Overall, we prefer the simplified app experience on the Oura Ring.

Ultrahuman says the battery life is up to 6 days, but during testing, it lasted around 4. A few years deep with the Oura Gen 3, I'm charging my ring every day, but at first, it lasted 4-5 days. Oura says the Ring 4 can last up to 8 days, which in real life, is slightly fewer, but either way, the battery life declines with age.

Oura Ring vs Ultrahuman Ring Air: which should you buy?

Both rings are competent and thorough, suited to individuals focused on improving sleep, recovery, stress management and physical activity. Those looking for a well-established brand or detailed menstrual cycle tracking should go for the Oura Ring. We also believe the Oura app is far more intuitive and insightful day-to-day. However, you do have a monthly subscription cost.

If you’re new to smart rings and don't want to pay every month, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is the better choice. The data is still extensive, but it's just a little behind Oura right now as the newer of the two brands.