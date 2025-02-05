Epic Fitbit sale at Amazon — our favorite fitness trackers are on sale from just $79

Presidents’ Day sales are on the way, but I don’t recommend waiting any longer to snag these Fitbit deals. While Fitbit’s future is a little uncertain after Google’s acquisition of the brand, for now we still think Fitbits are some of the best fitness trackers you can buy. If you want one, make sure to take advantage of this awesome Fitbit sale at Amazon!

Right now you can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for $129 at Amazon. This is our choice for the best fitness tracker on the market and it’s an amazing buy after this $30 discount. If you’re on a smaller budget, you can also get the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $79 at Amazon. This one is $20 off and incredible value for money. While these Fitbits have been cheaper in the past ($99 and $69 respectively,) these are still awesome prices for some of the best fitness trackers on the market.

Best Fitbit deals

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $129 at Amazon We tested the Charge 6 and found that it was easily the best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

So, which Fitbit do I have my eye on? Even though it’s not as feature-packed as the Fitbit Charge or any of Fitbit’s smartwatches, I like the Fitbit Inspire 3 most. It packs in all the important features I want out of a fitness tracker, with a sleek design, long battery life and a great display. It keeps on top of your steps, sleep and heart rate, and you can’t beat it in terms of value now that it’s on sale for just $79.

If you want a bit more out of your tracker, upgrade to the Fitbit Charge 6 for GPS, ECG readings and more advanced fitness tracking metrics. Or, if you want all that on a smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 4 is an easy recommendation.

Just remember that Google is ending production of select Fitbit models, such as the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense lines. The fitbit.com website has also shutdown and now points to the Google Store, which is still selling the Charge 6 and Inspire 3. (Google has announced no future plans for these models).

