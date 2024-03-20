Amazon Big Spring Sale is here — here’s 5 fitness tracker deals I’d buy now

If you're looking to get fit this spring I have good news. The Amazon Big Spring Sale has several fitness trackers discounted that can track your steps, heart rate and overall activity. And Walmart is getting in on the act with great discounts of its own.

For example, right now you can pick up the Fitbit Charge 6 Walmart for just $139, which is down from $160. Or if you're after a tracker with better battery life, the Withings Steel HR Sport is down to just $150 at Amazon, which is $50 off. This tracker lasts up 25 days on a charge.

Here's all the best fitness tracker deals right now.

Spring fitness tracker deals

Fitbit Charge 6: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFitbit-Charge-6-Champagne-gold-aluminum-activity-tracker-with-infinity-band-silicone-coral-NFC-Bluetooth-1-33-oz%2F5087333627" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $160 now $139 @ Walmart

The Charge 6 is an excellent option for tracking your steps, monitoring your heart rate, and keeping tabs on your sleep and is easily one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-fitness-trackers,review-2066.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">best fitness trackers. It's ideal for everyday activities like walking and light exercise, but it lacks actionable insights, unless you take out a <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/news/is-fitbit-premium-worth-it" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Fitbit Premium membership. However, the Charge 6 does support Google Wallet for contactless payments and Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation.

Fitbit Luxe: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFitbit-Luxe-Fitness-Wellness-Tracker-Black-Graphite-Stainless-Steel%2F155504210" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $105 now $91 @ Walmart

Most fitness tracker look like, well, fitness trackers, but the Fitbit Luxe is designed to feel more like jewelery. The fashion-inspired tracker does all the essentials, like step counting, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and workout recording and the data syncs to the Fitbit app for easy access. We think it's the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-fitbit,review-3203.html#section-best-looking-fitbit" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">best looking Fitbit, and it even includes the brand's stress monitoring features to help boost your wellbeing throughout the day.

Withings Steel HR Sport: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWithings-Nokia-Steel-Sport-Smartwatch%2Fdp%2FB07GXW5DHV%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $150 @ Amazon

It looks like a traditional wristwatch, but the Withings Steel HR Sport has sensors to track your sleep, record your steps and workouts, and can estimate your VO2 max. It lasts 25 days on a single charge (since it only has a small LED display) and is water resistant up to 50m. It's a few years old now, but there's the more recent <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562672&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwithings-scanwatch-2-heart-health-hybrid-smartwatch-38mm-black-silver%2F6562672.p%3FskuId%3D6562672&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Withings ScanWatch 2 if you're after similar performance but with more health tracking features.

Garmin Forerunner 255: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Advanced-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTP57Z5%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $350 now $250 @ Amazon

Fitbit is great for everyday activities, but the Garmin Forerunner 255 is a much better option for running. The watch itself is packed with sensors, has built-in GPS, and offers personalized training and recovery recommendations. Despite it's mid-range price, our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-255" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Garmin Forerunner 255 review found that it has "every thing you could ever want from a running watch."

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB098XYHJDP%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $150 now $130 at Amazon

The Amazfit PowerBuds are workout headphones, but with a twist — each bud has fitness tracking sensors, so you can record your workouts, monitor your steps, and track your heart rate while listening to music. <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazfit-powerbuds-prro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Our review found that the data isn't as accurate, but if you're not a fan of wrist-based trackers, these are a great alternative with 13% off the already budget-friendly earbuds.

Many of these trackers are discounted thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which runs between March 20 and March 25. And there's good news if you'd prefer a more fully-featured watch, as there are big discounts on smartwatches now too.

Once you've got yourself a new tracker, you might also need a fresh set of shoes to head outside, and you have plenty of running shoes available at a discount right now as well. It might be spring, but it's still cool outside, so it's worth checking out these outdoor jacket deals with up to 60% off.