Amazon drops early Black Friday prices on some of the best personal care essentials— here’s 9 deals I’d buy from $5
Grab these personal care deals while you still can
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Amazon is already rolling out incredible early deals on top personal care essentials! Now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite self-care items, just in time for the holiday season. Whether you're looking to upgrade your skincare routine or snag some hair care must-haves, these deals will have you looking and feeling your best without breaking the bank.
From a bestselling Oral-B toothbrush now 50% off to a sleek infrared hair dryer for just $19, Amazon's early Black Friday sale is packed with personal care products that deliver both quality and savings. Starting as low as $4, these early discounts offer the perfect chance to treat yourself or get ahead on holiday gift shopping.
Ready to snag some amazing deals? Let’s jump into our top picks for personal care and wellness savings on Amazon. For even more ways to save, don’t miss our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
QUICK LINKS
- Shop all deals at Amazon
- Aquaphor Lip Repair Tubes: was $8 now $5
- Dermora Golden Glow Under Eye Patches: was $13 now $7
- Manicure Set Personal Care Nail Clipper Kit: was $13 now $7
- Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Lotion: was $12 now $9
- Ban Original Unscented Antiperspirant: was $20 now $13
- Natural Hair Growth Oil Spray: was $22 now $15
- Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer with Diffuser: was $24 now $19
- Color Light Based Face-Neck-Massager: was $59 now $35
- Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush: was $199 now $99
Best Amazon PERSONAL CARE DEALS
Aquaphor Lip Repair Tubes: was $8 now $5 @ Amazon
Aquaphor Lip Repair is the #1 dermatologist-recommended lip care brand, clinically proven to soothe and relieve dry, chapped lips. This fragrance-free, paraben-free balm provides long-lasting moisture, helping prevent dryness and discomfort as the colder weather rolls in.
Dermora Golden Glow Under Eye Patches: was $13 now $7 @ Amazon
The Dermora Golden Glow Under Eye Patches provide a complete treatment with 20 individually wrapped pairs. Specially formulated to reduce puffiness and dark circles, these patches are perfect for brightening tired eyes. They're also easy to use at home or on the go for refreshed, glowing skin.
Manicure Set Personal Care Nail Clipper Kit: was $13 now $7 @ Amazon
The Professional Manicure Set includes seven essential tools for nail, toenail, and facial care, offering a multifunctional solution for hand, foot, and facial grooming. Compact and portable, the kit comes in a convenient case, making it perfect for travel or daily use, ensuring you're always prepared for self-care.
Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Lotion: was $12 now $9 @ Amazon
Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Lotion is a fragrance-free formula designed to restore very dry skin. It provides 48 hours of deep hydration, enriched with Ceramide-3 and Natural Moisturizing Factors that target dryness at its source, boosting moisture levels and helping to prevent skin from becoming dry again.
Ban Original Unscented 24-hour Invisible Antiperspirant: was $20 now $13 @ Amazon
Ban Original Unscented 24-hour Invisible Antiperspirant glides on clear without leaving white marks on clothes. Formulated with odor-fighting ingredients and Kihada extract, it targets and reduces sweat odor by breaking it down on the skin's surface, offering long-lasting freshness without heavy fragrances.
Natural Hair Growth Oil Spray: was $22 now $15 @ Amazon
The Natural Hair Growth Oil Spray blends Dr. Sebi's wisdom with powerful ingredients like Batana Oil from Honduras and Rosemary Oil. Infused with Biotin, Caffeine, and Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, this serum helps stimulate hair regrowth and thickening, making it a nourishing, revitalizing treatment for anyone with thinning hair.
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer with Diffuser: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
The Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer with Diffuser heats hair from the inside out, preserving its natural moisture to prevent over-drying. With even heat distribution, it reduces heat damage and frizz, leaving hair smooth, shiny, and healthy. The neutral charge also enhances your hair’s condition, ensuring a polished look without that annoying static.
Color Light Based Face-Neck-Massager: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon
The Face-Neck Massager is a versatile, lightweight tool suitable for all skin types. It promotes relaxation and rejuvenation by enhancing blood circulation, reducing tension, and revitalizing your skin. This means you can enjoy a spa-like experience anywhere with this effective massager for your face and neck.
Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
The Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It offers personalized daily coaching to ensure even coverage and optimal pressure. With Bluetooth technology, it connects to your phone, making it an excellent choice for effective oral care for adults.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.