Xbox Beta App for Windows 10 Lets You Preview Features

Xbox One integration is one of the flagship features of Windows 10, and with the release of the Xbox Beta app, Microsoft is giving adventurous gamers a closer look at what's next. While Microsoft has proudly trumpeted the ability to stream Xbox One gameplay to PC, this app's release suggests that there may be more marquee features in the pipeline that will need to be tested by more dedicated users before they are released to the public.

You can download Xbox Beta for free on the Windows 10 Store. An early, unstable version of the app arrived this past weekend, but according to Windows Central, today's (Sept. 23) newly released update fixes those problems. Xbox Beta includes some features that have yet to hit the core Xbox app, such a real-time activity feed that constantly updates to show what your friends are up to.

Much like Microsoft's Windows Insider program, this beta release allows users to both experience the service prior to launch and give feedback to the Xbox team for what works and what doesn't. The early feedback is strong, with user reviews averaging a 4.7 (out of 5) star rating.

Aside from game streaming, the Windows 10 Xbox app allows for a variety of PC gameplay sharing options via Microsoft's GameDVR. By using a few easy keyboard shortcuts, gamers can record gameplay and edit and/or share video across social media. The app also allows you to voice chat with Xbox One friends from your PC, as well as send and answer direct messages.