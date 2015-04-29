Windows 10 to Support iOS, Android Apps

Microsoft is paving the way for just about any iOS or Android app to make its way to Windows. At its Build developer conference today (April 29), the Redmond company announced that developers can bring their apps to Windows 10 using the same code they developed on iOS and Android instead of starting from scratch.

This cross-compatibility was demoed on stage by Microsoft program manager Agnieszka Girling, who used the Choice Hotel app as an example. Girling first pulled up the Choice Hotel app on an Android phone, before showing off how the app looks and feels nearly identical on a Windows phone.



Despite aping the aesthetics of the Android Choice Hotel app, the Windows port automatically adapted to the platform, allowing Girling to use the proprietary Windows keyboard with the Android software. Microsoft representatives also said that this approach allows developers to extend their code with capabilities only found on Windows. A demo of the educational game Math Dream, for example, was brought over from iOS and extended with an Xbox achievement in its Windows 10 incarnation.



Microsoft vice president Terry Myerson announced that porting over apps will be a simpler process than ever for both iOS and Android developers. Myerson noted that hit mobile game Candy Crush Saga was easily translated for Windows machines thanks to the company's support for various types of code, and said to look out for more from the game's developer in the future.

Windows phones have been criticized for their thin software selection, but between Universal Apps that work across desktop and mobile, as well as support for easy iOS and Android ports, that could change with Windows 10. Stay tuned for more hands-on impressions with Windows' latest operating system straight from the Build show floor.



