Microsoft Finds Way to Put Windows 10 on iPhone, Android

SEATTLE — If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Some of Windows 10's biggest improvements are on mobile platforms, but not Windows 10 Mobile. No, I'm talking about iOS and Android.

At its Build developer conference here, Microsoft detailed how it plans to use Windows 10 and its Fall Creators Update to make other companies' operating systems better.

(Image credit: OneDrive for iMessage. Screenshot credit: Microsoft)

Several of the desktop operating system's new updates stretch over to mobile. A "Pick Up Where You Left Off" feature lets you take work done on a Windows 10 device and move it over to mobile operating systems, and a refreshed clipboard lets you take your clips from your Windows 10 PC or tablet and move them to Android or iOS.



The biggest part of Windows 10 accessing other mobile ecosystems is OneDrive. The new OneDrive Offline Folders lets you save folders to your iOS or Android device and open them when you're not connected to the internet (say, on a long plane flight). This is available now for Android users with Office 365 subscriptions, and for OneDrive for business accounts. It will come to iOS in the next few months.

Additionally, Microsoft has released OneDrive on iMessage so that owners of iOS devices can share files, photos and folders while using Apple's instant-messaging app. The feature will be available today (May 11) with an update to the latest version of OneDrive on iOS. Microsoft also detailed its Project Rome software development kit to get iOS to play nicely with the Microsoft Graph interface for business-software developers.

The multiplatform strategy was highlighted in Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's conference keynote on Monday, in which he pointed that most people use devices on multiple platforms. Notably, Microsoft hasn't spend much time at Build talking about Windows Phone. That omission should put rumors of an eventual Surface Phone to rest for at least a while longer.