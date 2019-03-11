This May Be the Next Galaxy Fold with Outward-Facing Display

Samsung is reportedly working on two new Galaxy Fold designs. Here is a look at what may be one of them.

(Image credit: TechAdvisor)

Rather than being an elongated phone that expands its internal screen into a mini-tablet — the same way you open a book — the January 24 patent unearthed by Dutch tech blog Let’s Go Digital shows a mini-tablet that folds into a square-ratio shape that leaves the flexible display on the outside.

This is similar to the Huawei Mate X, a phone that stole most of the Galaxy Fold’s thunder soon after Samsung revealed it last month.

(Image credit: Lets Go Digital)

The Mate X looks sleeker than the Fold and just seems like a better design for some. Even Xiaomi’s foldable prototype captured people imaginations in a way that Fold didn’t manage to do.

But, unlike the Huawei and the Xiaomi, this patent shows a smaller size that reminds me of a clamshell model like the Motorola Razr or a rumored ZTE, also shown in a highly detailed patent. Except it has the screen on the outside, which may not be the best option for a clamshell.

The patent also shows a lock that will keep the phone on its unfolded state — basically turning it into your regular candy bar until you decide to fold it. It's an interesting mechanism that may make people look at foldable phones in a different light. It’s as if Samsung was saying “hey, this a normal phone, you just can fold it for convenience at any time.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Bloomberg report last week pointed out that Samsung is working on two form factors: a Huawei Mate X-like device and a clamshell. This seems to combine those two models in one.

Until the Korean company unveils what’s working on, what seems clear is that Samsung is going full steam ahead with foldables in what could be an effort to dominate the impending tsunami of foldable phones.