Best Netflix Hidden Gems July 2019 - Movies and Shows You Should Watch

Iron Fist Season 2 (2018)

Yes, yes, we know. Iron Fist season 1 was atrociously bad, even by the lowered standards of the Marvel Netflix partnership. And that's definitely why nobody gave the show's second season a chance, which was a crucial mistake. This follow-up focuses on the magical ninja gang warfare that season 1 was so light on, and throws out nearly all of the corporate boardroom bickering that made the original such a grind to finish.

Of course, there won't be another season, as Iron Fist fell in the big culling of Marvel shows that preceded Disney Plus.

Credit: Netflix

56% Rotten Tomatoes

7.8/10 on IMDb

Stars:Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, Jessica Stroup

Rated:TV-MA