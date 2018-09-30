13 Best TV Shows on Hulu You’re Not Watching

Even with all the choices available for watching great television these days, it’s easy to fall into a pattern of watching the same shows you already know and love. Maybe you’re a chronic viewer of The Office, and mostly stick to Netflix for your binge-watching — and there’s nothing wrong with that. But there are so many hidden gems on other streaming platforms, like Hulu, and you really should give some of them a chance. (The Office will still be there when you’re done). Here are 13 different options for shows on Hulu you should try out before you revert back to your usual small screen selections.

Credit: Paul Sarkis/Hulu