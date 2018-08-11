6 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy Note 9 (and 3 Reasons to Skip It)
Should you get a Galaxy Note 9?
The Galaxy Note 9 is certainly an impressive device, with the top-of-the-line specs we've come to expect from Samsung's most experimental smartphone. And with preorders now underway for the 6.4-inch phablet, you may be considering adding the Note 9 to your arsenal. There are plenty of reasons why the Note 9 would be an excellent choice — and a few things that should make you pause before clicking that Buy button. Here's what to consider if you're mulling over buying the Galaxy Note 9.
Smarter cameras
Samsung could have just taken the improvements it made to the Galaxy S9 cameras and brought them over to the Galaxy Note 9. That would have made for a perfectly fine camera capable of capturing better images in low lighting. And while the Note 9 does adapt the variable-aperture feature introduced with the S9, it adds a few tricks in the form of an AI-powered camera.
Scene Optimization lets the camera assess 20 different scenarios — food, animals, sunrises and, of course, indoor and night scenes, among others — optimizing camera settings on the fly. The AI feature we think most people will appreciate, though, is Flaw Detection. With this feature, your Note 9's camera can tell if someone blinked or if there's too much backlighting, giving you the chance to retake a potentially once-in-a-lifetime shot.
New S Pen tricks
The S Pen enjoys a well-deserved reputation as the feature that separates the Galaxy Note lineup from other phones, and it's no different with the Note 9. This time around, Samsung has added Bluetooth connectivity to the Note 9's stylus, effectively turning the S Pen into a remote control. That has some very practical benefits right now — you can use the button on the S Pen to launch the Note 9's camera and snap a selfie, or to control presentations and music playback — and Samsung's decision to provide app makers with an SDK should mean more third-party offerings that can take advantage of the S Pen's connectivity in the future.
Bigger battery
After playing it safe with the Note 8's battery, Samsung went big with the Note 9. There's a 4,000-mAh power pack inside the new phone, which should get you from dawn to dusk without needing to recharge. And when it's time to top off your Note 9's battery, you can do so wirelessly — Samsung plans to release a Wireless Charger Duo that can power up both your Note 9 and Samsung's new Galaxy Watch (or any Qi-compatible device).
Ample storage space
Most flagship phones these days seem to recognize that 64GB of onboard storage is the price of admission. The Note 9 scoffs at such constrained thinking. The $999 base model of the phone offers 128GB of capacity — double the amount you'd get from the similarly priced iPhone X. And if that's not enough, a microSD slot on the Note 9 lets you pack even more storage. You can also opt for a 512GB version of the Note 9, if you happen to have $1,249 lying around. But even on the base model, running out of room shouldn't be a concern.
An outstanding display
Samsung's expertise with OLED panels means its phones will always have sharp-looking displays. Still, the Note 9 and its 6.4-inch screen deliver on this expectation in a big way. Based on our testing, the Note 9's screen can showcase 224 percent of the sRGB color gamut, meaning this colorful phone is miles ahead of LCD-based devices and even many other smartphones with OLED panels. The Note 9 is plenty bright, too, registering 604 nits when we measured it with a light meter. Get the Note 9, and you'll wind up with a display that's a pleasure to look at.
No DeX accessory required
Recent Galaxy flagship phone releases have introduced assorted DeX accessories that let you hook up your Galaxy S or Note device to a dock that then plugged into an external monitor, turning your smartphone into a portable PC. It's a good idea, particularly for power users, but it required you to buy an extra accessory and then tote it around. The Note 9 cuts out the middleman. An HDMI cable is all you need to plug in your phone to a monitor. You can even use your Note 9's screen as a touchpad for an even greater productivity boost.
High price tag
Higher-priced phones may be good for phone makers' bottom lines — Apple can tell you all about that — but it's not so good for those of us who just want to buy a phone without consulting a banker. And at $999, the Note 9 is a very pricey phone. Plenty of lower-cost options already exist, from the OnePlus 6 to Samsung's own Galaxy S9, that still give you many of the Note 9's features without the corresponding price tag. Even something like exclusive access to Fortnite isn't enough to take the sting out of the Note 9's sticker shock, since that game already works with other, less-expensive Galaxy devices and will come to other Android phones soon enough.
Marginal performance gains
Make no mistake: The Note 9 is a high-performance phone, thanks to its extra RAM and the Snapdragon 845 processor that's running the show. If you've been holding on to a smartphone for more than a couple of years, you'll notice the speed boost. But plenty of other Android phones also run on the Snapdragon 845, and on benchmark tests, they turn in comparable numbers to those we've seen on the Note 9. In fact, even the OnePlus 6 and the HTC U12+ outperform the Note 9 on some tests.
Greater innovations are just around the corner
Samsung took the wraps off the Note 9 the same week Google released Android 9 Pie. Yet Samsung's new phone ships with Android Oreo installed, as the newer Pie is rolling out to Google's own Pixel phones first. The Note 9 will get an Android Pie update eventually — hopefully, more quickly than Samsung phones have previously gotten their Android updates — but the same can't be said for the emerging 5G technology. By this time next year, the major carriers expect to have faster 5G networks available, and phone makers will be rolling out devices that can take advantage of the promised speed boost. The Note 9 has an LTE modem inside — fast, sure, but not capable of benefiting from the promised 5G rollout.
