6 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy Note 9 (and 3 Reasons to Skip It)

Smarter cameras

Samsung could have just taken the improvements it made to the Galaxy S9 cameras and brought them over to the Galaxy Note 9. That would have made for a perfectly fine camera capable of capturing better images in low lighting. And while the Note 9 does adapt the variable-aperture feature introduced with the S9, it adds a few tricks in the form of an AI-powered camera.

Scene Optimization lets the camera assess 20 different scenarios — food, animals, sunrises and, of course, indoor and night scenes, among others — optimizing camera settings on the fly. The AI feature we think most people will appreciate, though, is Flaw Detection. With this feature, your Note 9's camera can tell if someone blinked or if there's too much backlighting, giving you the chance to retake a potentially once-in-a-lifetime shot.

Credit: Tom's Guide