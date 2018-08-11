8 Ways the Galaxy Note 9 Beats the iPhone X

Thanks to the Galaxy Note 9's $999 price, it's natural to make comparisons between Samsung's new flagship and the similarly pricey iPhone X. And at least based on the new phone's specs and our hands-on impressions, the Note 9 already beats Apple's flagship in several ways.

The iPhone X wins on pure performance, and its Face ID feature for unlocking the device is simpler and more reliable than the Note 9's combination of iris scanning, face scanning and fingerprint sensing. Plus, Apple reportedly has three of its own new iPhones on the way in September — including a monster iPhone X Plus. But for now, the Note 9 has these key advantages.

Credit: Tom’s Guide