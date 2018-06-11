The Best Xbox One Games We Played at E3 2018

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is shaping up to be a stunning third act in Square Enix's excellent Tomb Raider reboot series. The stakes are higher than ever, as Lara has seemingly set off an accidental apocalypse while stealing a powerful artifact in order to keep it out of the hands of the nefarious Trinity organization. New plot aside, this is more of the same Tomb Raider gameplay that we loved from the last two games, so look forward to a healthy mix of puzzle solving, platforming and engaging in satisfying stealth combat (which now allows you to hide within foliage to surprise your enemies). We can't wait to see how Lara's latest journey unfolds when the game hits on Sept. 14. — Mike Andronico

Credit: Square Enix