The Best Xbox One Games We Played at E3 2018
The Best Xbox One Games We Played at E3 2018
Microsoft kicked off E3 2018 with an explosive press conference filled with big exclusives (Halo: Infinite, Gears of War 5) as well as some exciting third-party surprises (Devil May Cry 5, Cyberpunk 2077). The best part? We got to play some of them. From promising indies like Ashen to big first-party hits like Forza Horizon 4, here are the Xbox One games to keep your eye on for 2018.
Credit: Bandai Namco
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4 brings dynamic seasons to Playground Games' beloved open-world racing series, meaning you'll go from driving over autumn leaves to drifting over icy winter banks in real time. It's also one of the best-looking Xbox One games I've ever seen (and that's saying a lot for the Forza series), running at a gorgeous 4K on Xbox One X (there will also be an optional 60-fps mode for better performance). But the most important thing is that Forza Horizon 4 simply feels great, delivering an even faster, tighter version of the addictive, arcade-style racing that the series is known for. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Microsoft
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The follow-up to Ori and the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps might be even more beautiful and challenging than the original. In this direct sequel, players will once again play as Ori, a guardian spirit tasked with protecting the forest, the creatures and the light within from the forces of darkness. A stunning take on the Metroidvania genre, Will of the Wisps relies on your puzzle-solving skills, quick reflexes and willingness to explore. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Microsoft
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is shaping up to be a stunning third act in Square Enix's excellent Tomb Raider reboot series. The stakes are higher than ever, as Lara has seemingly set off an accidental apocalypse while stealing a powerful artifact in order to keep it out of the hands of the nefarious Trinity organization. New plot aside, this is more of the same Tomb Raider gameplay that we loved from the last two games, so look forward to a healthy mix of puzzle solving, platforming and engaging in satisfying stealth combat (which now allows you to hide within foliage to surprise your enemies). We can't wait to see how Lara's latest journey unfolds when the game hits on Sept. 14. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Square Enix
Code Vein
Dark Souls may be from a Japanese company, but the game has a distinctly Western feel. Code Vein, on the other hand, takes inspiration from the precise and punishing gameplay of the Souls series but maintains a distinct anime aesthetic. Instead of featuring knights, dragons and castles, Code Vein focuses on spiky-haired youths wielding comically oversized swords and doing battle with demons. Luckily, the gameplay is tight and offers lots of opportunities for customization, meaning that Code Vein can stand on its own merits. You can even bring a party member along for added survivability. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Bandai Namco
Tunic
If Link from Legend of Zelda were suddenly transformed into a fluffy fox and placed into a top-down, isometric world, you'd get Tunic. Heck, the fox is even wearing a little green tunic. This adorable action-adventure title debuts in 2019, and not much is known except that the fuzzy protagonist will be tasked with fighting ancient evils. We're still trying to figure out the language used throughout the game. Hopefully, more will be revealed about this mysterious title as we get closer to launch. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Finji
Ashen
Yet another game inspired by Dark Souls, Ashen combines an attractive minimalist art style with some inventive gameplay ideas. At first blush, Ashen is simply a Souls game with stripped-down graphics (your character is a bit angular and doesn't have a face, but it's all rather pretty and stylized). Dig past the similarities in combat, however, and you'll see that Ashen is all about creating a persistent online world. As you explore towns, they'll fill out with characters from other players' Ashen games, and you can take these characters with you as you explore Ashen's bleak and often imposing world. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Microsoft
Soulcalibur VI
Soulcalibur VI brings the storied fighting franchise back in a big way, complete with gorgeous Unreal-powered visuals and a refined new take on the series' fluid weapons-based combat. New mechanics, such as the tide-turning Reversal Edge and powerful new super attacks, add an exciting wrinkle to Soulcalibur's tried-and-true gameplay. The game's roster brings back mainstays such as Mitsurugi, Kilik, Taki and Sophitia, while also introducing newcomer Groh and even throwing Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher games into the mix. They all feel great to play, and we can't wait to throw down even more with them when the game hits sometime in 2018. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Bandai Namco
Valkyria Chronicles 4
Unfortunately, we never got Valkyria Chronicles 3 in the West, but don't let that stop you from enjoying Valkyria Chronicles 4. This strategy/role-playing game picks up years after Valkyria Chronicles 2 left off, and the fragile peace on the continent of Europa seems to be deteriorating once again. Valkyria Chronicles 4 seems like a return to form for the series, as the new title focuses on turn-based, tactical gameplay, interspersed with semi-real-time action segments and lots of character upgrades to discover. Valkyria Chronicles 4 combines the thrill of a third-person shooter with the thoughtfulness of a turn-based strategy game. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: SEGA
Jump Force
I don't know if Jump Force is going to be a good game, but I do know that it's going to be a deeply irresistible one for a large swath of anime-loving players. In this game, you control a variety of heroes and villains from the perennially popular Shonen Jump manga, including Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Luffy from One Piece and Naruto from … well, you can probably guess that one. They square off against each other in a variety of real-world locations, including a reasonable facsimile of New York City. The fast-paced, over-the-shoulder combat works fine, but it's the bizarre team-ups that players really want to see. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Bandai Namco