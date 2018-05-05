5 Reasons to Buy the LG G7 ThinQ (and 3 Reasons to Skip It)

G7 ThinQ Pros and Cons

LG's G7 ThinQ, the follow-up to last year's G6 phone, was delayed to avoid going head-to-head with Samsung's Galaxy S9. Based on our early hands-on time with the G7 ThinQ, we think it may have been worth the wait.

Despite its awkward name, which is pronounced "thin Q," not "think," the G7 ThinQ adds layers of intelligence on top of solid internals. The device packs in Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel dual-lens camera and a powerful Boombox speaker.

But with so many other premium Android phones to choose from, including the top-of-the-line Galaxy S9, the G7 has to work hard to win your hard-earned money. Here are five reasons to take a chance on the G7 ThinQ, and three reasons to skip it.

Credit: Tom's Guide