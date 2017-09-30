7 SNES Classic Accessories That Make the Console Better

Supe up your Super NES Classic

If you just bought an SNES Classic Edition, you're probably experiencing two things: the sheer joy of actually being able to snag one, and the frustration of dealing with its short controller cables and awkward navigational issues. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap accessories that solve these problems and make Nintendo's retro console even more of a delight to use.

Whether you're seeking a wireless controller for enjoying Super Mario World and Star Fox from the couch, or simply want a cool-looking carrying case, here are the best SNES Classic accessories you can buy right now.

Credit: Hori