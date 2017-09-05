7 Reasons to Buy the Galaxy Note 8, and 2 Reasons to Skip

Galaxy Note 8 Pros and Cons

The Galaxy Note 8 is more than just a do-over for the recalled Note 7. It’s a leap forward for big-screen phones, offering a number of firsts for Samsung and a world’s first for any camera phone. Add in a number of S Pen improvements and other enhancements and you have what could be the ultimate phablet for power users. But there are a couple of reasons to think twice, too.

The Note 8, which starts at about $930, is available for pre-order now, and carriers are offering deals on Samsung's big-screen handset. Here are seven reasons to buy the Note 8 and two reasons to skip it.