10 Most Insanely Large (and Expensive) TVs on Earth

There's no such thing as too big

Go big or go home. When you want to really re-create the movie experience, but don't want a projector, a massive TV is the way to go. Here are 10 sets, all 77 inches or larger, which have price tags to match their size.

Yes, you can get a pretty good 4K TV for under $500, but the monsters listed here — priced from $7,000 all the way up to $130,000 — are the stuff that video dreams are made of. Commence drooling now.

Credit: LG