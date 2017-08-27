10 Most Insanely Large (and Expensive) TVs on Earth
There's no such thing as too big
Go big or go home. When you want to really re-create the movie experience, but don't want a projector, a massive TV is the way to go. Here are 10 sets, all 77 inches or larger, which have price tags to match their size.
Yes, you can get a pretty good 4K TV for under $500, but the monsters listed here — priced from $7,000 all the way up to $130,000 — are the stuff that video dreams are made of. Commence drooling now.
Sharp LC-90LE657U Aquos HD 1080p 120Hz 3D Smart LED TV
There's big, and then there's 90 inches big. The least expensive TV in this roundup is showing its age (it came out in 2014), as it has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. Still, it has four HDMI ports and two USB ports, and even comes with two pairs of 3D glasses, if you're into that sort of thing. It also has smart TV functionality and an impressive effective refresh rate of 240Hz.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 90 inchesResolution: 1080pRefresh Rate: 240HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 80.8 x 47.7 x 4.5 inchesWeight: 100 pounds
LG Electronics 86SJ9570 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
This 86-inch LG LCD set boasts full-array local dimming, Active HDR with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. It also has three USB ports, the webOS 3.5 smart TV interface — which includes 100 free streaming channels — and Harman Kardon speakers.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 86 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 240 HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 76.3 x 43.9 x 2.7 inchesWeight: 120.4 pounds
LG OLED77G7P
OLED TVs produce the best colors and the deepest blacks of any TV technology, and LG has been churning out these sets for a few years. The G7 Series' 77-incher isn't LG's highest-end OLED model, but you're still getting Dolby Vision HDR and a built-in 80-watt speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, which means cinematic audio to go along with those stunning visuals.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 77 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 240 HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 68.1 x 42.1 x 3.3 inchesWeight: 119.3 pounds
LG OLED77W7P
It's not just the size of the W7's 77-inch screen that will impress your friends. LG's "Wallpaper" TV is ridiculously thin — just 0.23 inches thick — and mounts to your wall using nothing but magnets. A thin ribbon connects the set to the included soundbar, which has two tweeters that rise from each end when the system is turned on. This LG's design also makes it exceptionally light for its size: just 27 pounds, most of which is in the soundbar.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 77 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 240 HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 67.8 x 38.9 x 0.23 inchesWeight: 27.1 pounds
Sony Bravia XBR-77A1E
Sony has also started making OLED sets (its 65-inch A1E came out tops in our testing), and its 2017 series has a unique twist on audio. Actuators turn the display itself into large speakers, so sound actually emanates from the panel itself. It's a clever idea that works well, but adds to the TV's bulk, as the subwoofer is built into the stand.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 77 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 120 HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 73.1 x 45.7 x 9.5 inchesWeight: 134.5 pounds
Samsung UN88KS9810FXZA
There are fewer and fewer curved TVs out there, but Samsung still makes several models. This 88-inch set uses SUHD technology, a precursor to the QLED quantum dots in Samsung's top-end 2017 models. You'll still get impressive colors out of this curved display, and Samsung's Triple Black technology helps improve the contrast in darker scenes.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 88 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 240 HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 77.3 x 44.7 x 7.5 inchesWeight: 142.9 pounds
Samsung QN88Q9FAMFXZA
Samsung's QLED sets use quantum-dot technology to boost its colors to near-OLED levels; in our tests of the Q7F, it looked amazing. The 88-inch Q9F is the largest model in Samsung's top-end line, and the set not only boasts great visuals, but also uses Elite Black+ with Infinite Array technology to improve contrast.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 88 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 240 HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 77.9 x 44.5 x 1.2 inchesWeight: 162 pounds
SunBrite SUSB8418UHD
Who wants to be stuck watching football indoors if it's a nice day out? SunBrite's TVs, designed for outdoor use, are water-resistant and can handle temperatures from minus 40 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It's a bright 800 nits and uses IPS technology, so you'll be able to see the display even in the sun. And you'll be able to fit a stadium's worth of friends around this 84-inch model.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 84 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 60 HzHDMI Ports: 2Size: 76.7 x 44.8 x 5.4 inchesWeight: 242 pounds
Sony XBR Z9D
This massive, 100-inch LCD set features just about every image-enhancement technology Sony offers: 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, 4K X-Reality PRO, X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, direct LED backlighting, local dimming and more. It also uses the Android TV interface, so you can control the set using your Google Home — if you can fit this monster into your house, that is.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 100 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 120 HzHDMI Ports: 4Size: 89 x 51.375 x 3.8 inchesWeight: 261.3 pounds
Vizio Reference Class Ultra HD Full‑Array LED Smart TV
Now this is getting ridiculous. You have to special-order Vizio's 120-inch reference set, which not only produces more than 1 billion colors and puts out 800 nits of brightness, but also comes with HDR support, 384 active LED zones, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Vizio's Internet Apps Plus smart TV interface.
Quick Specs:
Screen Size: 120 inchesResolution: 4KRefresh Rate: 240 HzHDMI Ports: 5Size: 106.9 x 61.2 x 3.7 inchesWeight: 385.8 pounds
