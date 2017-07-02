Best iOS Camera Apps

Facetune 2

Facetune 2 ($20/year, facetune2.com) is pricey, but it's our favorite portrait retouching app and is greatly improved over the original Facetune (which is still available). The new version uses intelligent algorithms and 3D modeling to enable natural-looking results while helping you perfect headshots and selfies. Its camera module has a nice range of pre-capture tools for things such as smoothing your skin, whitening your teeth and reshaping your nose. The camera also has a collection of varied and effective filters that can subtly or dramatically alter your portrait's tonality. Using sliders, you can adjust the strength of these camera tools. A free version of the app is available, but it doesn't include some of the best filters and other bonus tools. Credit: Facetune

MORE: Facetune 2: Best Portrait-Retouching App