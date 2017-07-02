Best iOS Camera Apps
The iPhone's camera remains one of the best smartphone shooters, but its native camera app will only get you so far. Thankfully, there is a wide array of apps that extend the iPhone camera's native capabilities, ranging from manual controls to animations and other effects. Here are our favorite iOS camera apps.
Camera+
Camera+ ($2.99, camera.plus) lets you take photos using pro-like tools. For instance, you can control focus and exposure separately, tapping to select the area of the camera frame that you want to use for each. Or, you can use manual controls — a slider for your focus; and variable shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation to change your exposure. White balance uses presets relevant to the ambient lighting (such as fluorescent or tungsten), or you can dial in a specific color temperature. Other controls include macro (close-up); the ability to save as TIFF, RAW or JPEG files; and a Lightbox to review and quickly edit your pictures. Credit: Camera+
SKRWT
SKRWT ($1.99, skrwt.com) corrects lens and perspective distortions, such as the converging vertical lines in photos of skyscrapers that make their rooftops look smaller and farther away than their street-level floors. You simply tap and drag to use the various tools for vertical, horizontal, rotation and other corrections, and variable reference grids help align the edges of your image. Novices should take it slow, one tool at a time, to train their eyes to understand the complex visual optics. For an additional 99 cents each, you can add 4PNTS for manual controls over the corrections and MRRW, which duplicates your photo in tiled mirror images, like a kaleidoscope. Credit: SKRWT
PicsArt Photo Studio
PicsArt Photo Studio (free, picsart.com) is a consumer-level photo editor that earned our Editors' Choice honors because it's lots of fun and doesn't stint on power or creativity. Its built-in camera offers a nice selection of pre-capture filters, including attractive collections of color lighting effects, bokeh, borders, textures and striking artistic overlays (such as hearts, light streaks and stars). Other camera special effects (light cross, pastel, watercolor and several others) can be adjusted with sliders relative to the effect (such as for saturation, brightness, fade, contrast and so forth). The pre-capture stickers are limited, but they support gesture editing and opacity sliders. The app is great for editing photos post-capture, too. Credit: PicsartMore: PicsArt Photo Studio: Best All-in-One Photo App for Consumers
TouchRetouch
TouchRetouch ($1.99, http://adva-soft.com/products/touch-retouch) removes unwanted objects from your photos. To delete a straight line (such as electrical wires), all you need to do is paint over a small section of it, and the app will find the rest. More irregular or larger objects require that you paint over the entire area, but you don't have to be very precise for the app to understand what you want. TouchRetouch can be installed as an extension to the iPhone's Photos app. Credit: TouchRetouch
Snapchat
Snapchat (free, snapchat.com) stands apart from other photo apps as the one that popularized photo messaging. Its greatest success has been among teens, who enjoy its playful spontaneity. Take selfies or pictures and videos of the world around you, and add silly hats, stickers, special effects, text and even Pokémon-Go-like 3D animated cartoons. Then, share them with specific friends or the world at large for up to 24 hours. After a day, the files self-destruct, providing a sense of privacy and of being an insider in what is perceived as a private club. New stickers, filters and features are added periodically, to the delight of Snapchatters. Credit: Snapchat
Instagram (free, instagram.com) has earned its market-leading status for photo sharing by delivering easy and fun instant gratification and supporting a large active online community. The app's entire focus is on getting your pictures uploaded as quickly as possible. To that end, photo editing involves only simple, single-click tweaks. In addition to the effects within the app, a healthy third-party market offers add-on editing options for Instagram. The app no longer requires that your photos be cropped to a square. Other changes include the ability to convert Snapchat-like collections of your images into short-lived personal Stories, as well as Periscope-like streaming of live video.Credit: Instagram
Facetune 2
Facetune 2 ($20/year, facetune2.com) is pricey, but it's our favorite portrait retouching app and is greatly improved over the original Facetune (which is still available). The new version uses intelligent algorithms and 3D modeling to enable natural-looking results while helping you perfect headshots and selfies. Its camera module has a nice range of pre-capture tools for things such as smoothing your skin, whitening your teeth and reshaping your nose. The camera also has a collection of varied and effective filters that can subtly or dramatically alter your portrait's tonality. Using sliders, you can adjust the strength of these camera tools. A free version of the app is available, but it doesn't include some of the best filters and other bonus tools. Credit: Facetune
VividHDR
VividHDR ($2.99, ittiam.com/vividhdr) is a relatively simple photo app that delivers nice-quality high dynamic range photos to your iPhone. When you tap VividHDR's shutter button, it captures three or five photos of the same scene in quick succession, using varying exposure settings. (Brace your camera or use a tripod while it's shooting.) Then, it will combine the data from all of those photos to extend the dynamic range of your picture up to seven stops. Choose among five presets: Natural, Lively, Dramatic, Bleach and Grey Art. Then, save as a JPEG or TIFF, and save to your phone or share to Facebook, Flickr or Dropbox. Credit: VividHDR
Slow Shutter Cam
Slow Shutter Cam ($1.99, cogitap.com/slowshutter/screenshots.htm) takes a quick series of photos and combines them to emulate motion blur. Set your shutter speed from 1/8 second to 60 seconds, or bulb, which keeps shooting until you tap the button a second time. The three capture modes are Motion Blur, Light Trail (for capturing moving lights, fireworks and such) or Low Light (to use a series of exposures to increase the brightness of a dark scene). Options include ISO (auto or 25 up to 640), blur strength, and a freeze control slider that generates blur trails behind or in front of your subject.Credit: Slow Shutter Cam
FabFocus
FabFocus ($3.99, secondverse.org/#/fabfocus) is a very simple app that emulates DSLR-like shallow-depth-of-field background blur for iPhones older than the 7 Plus (which has a Portrait Mode that does something similar). Use the app to capture a picture or import one from the albums on your phone. FabFocus then uses facial recognition to detect people, so it can selectively blur the background automatically while keeping the subject in focus. You can "paint" to add or remove from the selection or manually select nonhuman subjects. The level of blur is adjustable. In addition, you can add a bokeh shape (such as a pentagon, heart or star). Credit: FabFocus
Superimpose
Superimpose ($1.99, superimposeapp.com) combines two images into a composite or double exposure. Using various mask tools, you can change the background of a picture or otherwise add an element from one picture into another. Fingertip masking will take some practice to master, but the magic wand and eraser help, as do the recent additions of a "magic lasso" and "refine hair." Once you're pleased with the mask, you can save it with the foreground image. Using gesture editing, you can easily resize, move and rotate the foreground image or object. Then, use blend modes to determine how the foreground will combine with the background. Filters and a good selection of photo editing tools add finesse to your composition. Credit: Superimpose
Cortex Camera
Cortex Camera ($2.99, cortexcamera.com) is an image-stacking app that captures and combines the data from a series of identical photos, to create a larger, higher-resolution image that also may be higher-quality. You can stack from 10 to 99 frames, chosen by the app or manually. Of course, the more photos you use, the longer the time delay. To help avoid motion blur, you can use a 5- or 30-second timer and turn on Remove Motion Blur, but a tripod is recommended. If the scene you're photographing has dark areas, turn on Enhance Shadows. Cortex Camera will save JPEGs or TIFFs. The difference in quality between Cortex and the iPhone's Camera app is more apparent on older phones. Credit: Cortex Camera