Best Trailers of E3 2017: Mario, Spider-Man, Battlefront 2 and More

The Games to Watch

The E3 gaming event in Los Angeles is where some of the best games of this and next year will be announced, but you don't need to be there to get in on the action. We're collecting the best trailers from the expo right here, so you don't need to leave your desk (or couch) to be caught up with the future of gaming.

And there is so much to watch: from teasers of a new Dragon Ball Z fighter and the next Star Wars Battlefront entry, as well as clips for amazing-looking horror games and the upcoming Madden game that actually cares about story.

Credit: Nintendo