Best Trailers of E3 2017: Mario, Spider-Man, Battlefront 2 and More
The Games to Watch
The E3 gaming event in Los Angeles is where some of the best games of this and next year will be announced, but you don't need to be there to get in on the action. We're collecting the best trailers from the expo right here, so you don't need to leave your desk (or couch) to be caught up with the future of gaming.
And there is so much to watch: from teasers of a new Dragon Ball Z fighter and the next Star Wars Battlefront entry, as well as clips for amazing-looking horror games and the upcoming Madden game that actually cares about story.
Anthem
If you ever wondered what Destiny would look like had it been made by BioWare, this gameplay preview (which is better than the other clip shown at E3) gives you some answers. From natural-looking forest planet territories to underwater submersions, this peek at Anthem should have you looking for a pre-order button, and leave the Destiny 2 team a little uneasy.Expected: Fall 2018 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Hit play on this trailer to see an epic multiplayer throwdown in the Naboo city of Theed that should have you itching for your lightsaber. Pick your poison, this game has it all: tanks, Yoda, battle droids, Darth Maul and more -- they're all there, and they look gorgeous. Sweetening the pot, this title will feature Force Awakens stars Finn and Captain Phasma.
Expected: Nov. 17 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
A Way Out
One of the more filmic trailers to come out of E3, this clip teasing A Way Out shows how much fun it is to break out of prison. This tale of two brothers breaking out of prison is the latest game from Hazelight, the studio that brought us the critically-adored Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. It looks so good, we're wondering if FOX is going to pay them to tie it into the returning Prison Break TV series.
Expected: Early 2018 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Super Mario Odyssey
While it's not our first look at the Switch's big fall title, this Super Mario Odyssey trailer showed us something that we did not see coming: Mario, controlling a dinosaur. Long-time Nintendo gamers even pointed out that the dino looked straight out of Turok. Also, it looks like there's a battle of the caps in the game, as Mario's big-eyed sentient hat faced off against Bowser's big top-hat.
Expected: Oct. 27 on the Nintendo Switch.
God of War (2017)
You've seen it all with Kratos, the ghost of Sparta, but his first adventure on the PS4 brings a new challenge: fatherhood. Oh, and sea monsters. Dangerous, frightening sea monsters, and we're guessing the encounters with these beasties will will teach junior a thing or two about listening to his dear old dad.
Expected: 2018 on PlayStation 4.
Destiny 2 (Our Darkest Hour trailer)
We already knew Destiny 2 was coming, thanks to an event last month, but this new clip shown at E3 features the first sighting of the series' new villain. That's Dominus Ghaul, a hulking white and gold beast of a baddie, who sports gold trim and fins sticking out of his shoulders. He's the leader of the Red Legion, which will take the Traveller hostage and reduce all Guardians back to basics, forcing them to re-level-up.
Expected: Sept. 8, 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Call of Duty: WWII (PS4 Multiplayer Reveal Trailer)
Call of Duty: WWII isn't a PlayStation exclusive, but Sony gave the title time on stage at E3 to show off its multiplayer mode. Specifically, we learned that the game will let players face each other in Normandy, the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Aachen in Germany. Locations include a winter scene and a library that looks built to be destroyed.
Expected: Nov. 3, 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Yoshi
In fantastic fan-service news, the adorable aesthetic of the Paper Mario RPG titles appears to be living on with the newly announced Yoshi. The gameplay in this trailer centers around chucking eggs at the opposition, and navigating a 2D world that has rare moments with three-dimension depth.
Expected: 2018 on the Nintendo Switch.
Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4)
While Sony's been trying to breathe life into Spider-Man at the box office with multiple reboots, gamers have waited patiently for a solid game featuring the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. Thankfully, this new trailer for the upcoming PS4 game raises our expectations pretty high with fun-looking gameplay and the addition of Miles Morales. Hopefully, Spidey can vault over the bar set by the clip.
Expected: 2018 on PlayStation 4.
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
If you thought original Uncharted protagonist Nathan Drake didn't get along with fellow treasure hunter Chloe Frazer, get ready for an even-less-sunny connection. The first spin-off of the Uncharted franchise brings you to India and keeps the familiar trope of you not being the only person looking for the goods.
Expected: Aug. 22 on PlayStation 4.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Yes, the rumors were true: Rayman's Rabbids have invaded the Mushroom Kingdom. This forthcoming game looks to take the manic fun of a Mario Party game and cross-breed it with the inane Rabbids, who remind us of Minions.
Expected: Aug. 29 on the Nintendo Switch.
Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
It appears that being an early front-runner for Game of The Year 2017 isn't enough for Horizon Zero Dawn, as Sony announced the title's first DLC at E3. This chapter will keep the focus on main protagonist Alloy, telling a new story that takes place in a wintry region packed with the robo-dinosaurs looking to end her story for good.
Expected: in 2017 on PlayStation 4.
Assassin's Creed Origins
Assassin's Creed Origins, as its name implies, will show us the roots of the Assassin's Order we've seen throughout the franchise. But that's not the real story here. This new footage shown off at E3 is so fantastically beautiful that it will likely capture your complete attention once it begins. We don't know if you'll need an Xbox One X to experience the best version of this game, but developer Ubisoft has emphasized that console's role when showing off this footage.
Expected: Oct. 27
Detroit: Become Human
This futuristic thriller looks to offer amazing photo realism and a depiction of Detroit as a city brought back to prosperity by the technological advent of Androids. What could go wrong?
Expected: TBA on PlayStation 4.
Far Cry 5 (Amazing Grace Trailer)
Want more unsettling footage from what looks to be the most controversial game of the year? Great, because Ubisoft used its E3 event to debut a new trailer for Far Cry 5 that uses a creepy rendition of the song "Amazing Grace" to frame its imagery.
Expected: Feb. 27, 2018 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions
The Switch may be Nintendo's hot new console, but the industry titan has not forgotten about its other portable gaming device. That's right, the 3DS will get a two-pack game called Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions later this year.
Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga is a refreshed version of the game originally released in 2003 on the Game Boy Advance, while Bowser's Minions is a brand-new game that flips the script on the Mario franchise, allowing you to control Captain Goomba, who is trying to save Bowser.
Expected: Fall 2017 on the Nintendo 3DS.
Need for Speed Payback
Payback's a ... sequel? Or rather, it's the latest chapter in the racing franchise, which definitely reminds us of the later Fast and Furious films (once they ditched the drag racing). This clip shows the step-by-step process of hijacking a car from a well-protected big rig.Expected: Nov. 10 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Madden 18
One of the best parts of following the NFL (or any sport, really) are the intricate stories that develop over time. So, we're happy to see Madden 18 get some narrative with its new Longshot story mode. This trailer gives you a glimpse of the gameplay, which we think looks like a Telltale Games title that centers around football
Expected: Aug. 25 on PS4 and Xbox One.
Forza Motorsport 7
Sure, everyone comes to racing games for the fast cars and tight turns, but Forza Motorsport 7 teases something greater by focusing on the drivers. Maybe this one will brings more gamers to the races.Expected: Oct. 3 on Xbox One and PC, Nov. 7 on Xbox One X.
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
This eerie trailer welcomes back Billie Lurk, who is going to need every trick in the assassin's book, and her mentor Daud, this time. Why? Lurk is charged with taking down The Outsider, a supernatural being of questionable morality. Expected: Sept. 15 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Dragon Ball FighterZ
One major goal of every game trailer is to convince players to forsake the rule that you should never pre-order games. This teaser announcing Dragon Ball FighterZ may have pulled off this feat by offering a fighter that looks like an episode of Dragon Ball Z came to life. In other words: expectations have been turned up way past 11, all the way to OVER 9000! Expected: Early 2018 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Days Gone
We already knew that Days Gone's Deacon will face a pandemic-stricken world that's turned against him, and now we know what it will look like to control the protagonist. To evade hordes of infected and defeat other survivors looking to gut you, gamers will need to think fast and complete quick-time-event commands even faster.
Expected: TBA on PlayStation 4.
Monster Hunter: World
Capcom's popular action RPG series Monster Hunter franchise is finally coming to the PS4. Judging by this gameplay footage, this chapter looks to give this beast-tracking and battling title the beautiful graphics it's long deserved.
Expected: Early 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
For those who like their games a little more serene and not so chaotic, we present Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the sequel to the award-winning Ori and the Blind Forest. One of the most beautiful and haunting trailers of E3, this preview teases a game where every image looks and feels like a hand-drawn painting.
Expected: Release date TBA, exclusive to Xbox One and the Windows 10 Store.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
One of the longer, more theatrical trailers we've seen this year, this clip for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus starts all cheery and then gets super dark. Or at least that's what happens when a hairy rodent is channel surfing in a world whose programming includes an ad for a four-legged, flame-breathing mecha named Liesel with a mind of her own to a game show called German ... or Else!
Expected: Oct. 27 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
The Evil Within 2
Gamers looking for cinematic experiences and top-notch jump-scares will probably be watching this trailer on repeat. The title appears to tell the tale of Detective Sebastian Castellanos was about to save his daughter from a fire, but then reality takes a series of dark turns, pulling him into an unexpected world.Expected: Friday the 13th, Oct. 2017 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
State of Decay 2
Surviving the start of a zombie apocalypse is tough, but building a community looks even riskier. State of Decay 2 asks that you put a new society together, because once you're done marveling at its idyllic sunrises, the beasties are coming for you and the others.Expected: spring 2018 as an exclusive to Xbox One and the Windows 10 Store.
Crackdown 3
Terry Crews may be a major network star on Brooklyn 99, but he starts off the Crackdown 3 trailer with some foul, but censored, language. As Commander Jaxon, he explains that you've been brought in to throw cars and buildings with the intent to save society. Welcome to The Agency.
Oh, and don't be worried that this trailer begins with an actor hyping the game up. It gets to the action-packed gameplay footage in less than 90 seconds.
Expected: Nov. 7 as an exclusive to Xbox One and the Windows 10 Store.
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
The orcs, they're back. Rather than pushing you to seek revenge, this latest chapter of the Middle-earth: Shadows franchise looks to give you a new task: become the Bright Lord and build an army to take over.
Expected: Oct. 10 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Deep Rock Galactic
This trailer for the upcoming Xbox exclusive teases it as a hybrid of Minecraft and Destiny, for fans of both who wanted a new addiction. One second it has you mining for gold, the next it has you facing off with a horde of multi-legged monsters.Expected: later this year on Xbox One.
