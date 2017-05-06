6 Ways LG G6 Beats the Galaxy S8

The fingerprint sensor is in the right place

Both the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 have fingerprint sensors on the back of their designs, but LG put its sensor in a much better place. The G6’s reader is beneath the camera and centered, while the one on the S8 is right next to the camera, which feels awkward. To be fair, the S8 lets you log in via face and iris recognition, too, but if you prefer to use your fingerprint to unlock your phone, the G6 feels more natural.

Photo credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide