All The Big PC Exclusives to Play in 2017

PC-exclusive games for 2017

Multiplatform games have become increasingly common, with console and PC libraries often overlapping. However, some of the biggest games of 2017 are only on PC, which is the only place you'll enjoy the highest-end graphics and freedom to play with mouse and keyboard or controller.

This year's big exclusives include massive multiplayer shooters like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, light-hearted platformers like A Hat in Time, and macabre horror puzzle games like the mysterious Scorn Part 1. Who said exclusives are dead?